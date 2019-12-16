The American Opera Project Awarded Over $500K in Grants To Propel New Vision Under Fresh Leadership

The American Opera Project (AOP), shaping the identity of American Opera through original works that foster diverse narratives, announces five grants that generate momentum for its new vision. They are: a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for opera training and development programs; a second grant from the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation in support of new development positions; an OPERA America Repertoire grant to support Repertoire Development; a General Operating support grant from the Howard Gilman Foundation; and support for community outreach and training from the The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has awarded a $300,000 multi-year grant in support of AOP's training and workshop programs as well as the support of new staff. The majority of the award will help fund upcoming cycles of Composers & the Voice, a competitive 2-year fellowship offered to composers and librettists that includes a year of working with the AOP's resident ensemble of singers and artistic team. Over 70 composers and librettists have benefitted from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation's support of the Composers & the Voice program since their funding began in 2002.

The Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation has awarded a one-year grant of $50,000 to support new development staff positions. As part of this agreement, an additional $50,000 in matching funds are available for AOP for general operating support.

OPERA America will provide $65,000 through their Repertoire Development Grant for the project Legendary, a new opera developed in consortium with Seagle Music Colony (Schroon Lake, NY). The grants provide technical and financial support "to enhance the quality, quantity and creativity of new American opera and music theater."

A grant for $35,000 from the Howard Gilman Foundation will provide general operating support for Fiscal Year 2020.

Rounding out the grants is $18,750 from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, which will support AOP's community outreach and training programs.

SUPPORT FOR NEW VISION

These grants will provide essential financial support as AOP enters a new era under the leadership of Matt Gray as General Director and Mila Henry as Artistic Director. The subtle name change from American Opera Projects to The American Opera Project signals the transition from a collection of opera projects to a single project or purpose. That purpose is the organization's new vision: To reinvent opera as a distinctly American art form that fuses music, theatre, and art into unpredictable, yet approachable artistic productions. By commissioning, developing, and producing exclusively new works in support of this new vision and the expansion of the Composers & The Voice training program, AOP is shaping the identity of American Opera.

While AOP has always been dedicated to advancing the art form and helping define the look and sound of American opera, in 2019, a new era of enthusiastic leadership will propel the organization's new vision and mission. Gray and Henry will prioritize developing original works of music-theatre that spark artistic experimentation and transformative experiences with 21st century audiences.

"We are extremely grateful to each of these major institutions," Matt Gray responded. "Their contributions of financial support demonstrate a renewed confidence that AOP will continue to guide our industry forward in creating the music and stories that reflect our times and inspire our future."

"AOP blew away any preconceived notions I had about opera, and instead introduced me to a musical world that refused to be stuck in tradition," adds Mila Henry. "Matt and I both view opera as simply another form of musical storytelling-not something to be pigeonholed or held out of reach, but a tradition that is no different than seeing a favorite play, musical or TV show. To work, it has to reflect the world around us and offer a compelling narrative."

ABOUT THE AMERICAN OPERA PROJECT

Founded in 1988, The American Opera Project (AOP) has been at the forefront of contemporary opera for over 30 years. The Brooklyn-based producing organization commissions and develops music-theatre projects and trains emerging composers and librettists. In 2019, General Director Matt Gray and Artistic Director Mila Henry assumed leadership, changing the organization's name from American Opera Projects to The American Opera Project, signifying a shift from being a collection of projects towards fostering a new vision for American Opera. AOP is a forward-thinking and unending artistic experiment that fuses genres and recognizes the operatic story in every life. Its cross-genre experimental works have received critical acclaim at Opera companies and venues around the world. www.aopopera.org





