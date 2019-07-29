The 56th National Conference On Outdoor Theatre Will Be Held At The Santa Fe Opera

Southeastern Theatre Conference, Inc. (SETC) announces that the 2019 National Conference on Outdoor Theatre is being held at The Santa Fe Opera October 1-3.

The Conference will be packed with roundtable discussions, networking events, tours of The Santa Fe Opera complex, and informative presentations including surprising new concepts in projection design and technology for outdoor performances and creating and presenting site-specific theatre pieces.

Provocative roundtable discussions will cover topics from, creating new content for outdoor theatres, to ideas to foster alternative income, to brainstorming on a variety of operational and artistic challenges that theatres are facing. Attendees of the conference will also enjoy creative inspiration by way of a tour of Meow Wolf, an immersive storytelling experience and exhibition which has interactive performance elements. Tours of The Santa Fe Opera facilities will explore and share the recently completed $38M in renovations and improvements that are benefiting audience members, theatre staff, the environment and the local community.

This year's schedule promises a series of skilled presentations and presenters covering everything from

cultivating new work and place-making theatre, by Elena Kritter and Mariagrazia La Fauci of Trinacria Theatre Company, to emergency preparedness for preserving cultural history by Karin Rabe of The Alley Theatre (sponsored by USITT), to advances in projection design and technology by a team from the University of Alabama Huntsville, to planning for the optimal audience experience by The Santa Fe Opera team on site.

This is a wonderful opportunity to network with nearly 50 outdoor theatre practitioners and enthusiasts and share stories of what is working, and not working, for respective theatres. The small size of the gathering's platform allows for a wealth of detailed knowledge to be exchanged about a variety of subjects that affect the outdoor theatre industry.

The cost of the conference is $295. Registration also includes meals and the excursion to Meow Wolf. And you need not be an SETC or Outdoor Theatre member to attend. Registration is now open and closes September 13, 2019.

See detailed information about the conference and the schedule at this link on the Outdoor Theatre website https://outdoor-theatre.org/conference/.

SETC is the strongest and broadest network of theatre practitioners in the United States and provides extensive resources and year-round opportunities for its constituents. Our services, publications, and products contribute significantly to the careers of emerging artists, seasoned professionals and academicians. SETC energizes the practical, intellectual and creative profile of theatre in America.





