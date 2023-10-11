The 47th Annual L'Esprit De Noël Holiday Home Tour to Take Place in November

Five residences, each showcasing unique architectural features, will be embellished with festive décor by some of the city's most talented florists and table designers.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

The annual L'Esprit de Noël Holiday Home Tour is set to grace the historic Park Hill neighborhood on Friday, November 17th, and Saturday, November 18th, from 10 am to 4 pm. Organized by a dedicated team of Central City Opera Guild volunteers, 2023 marks a momentous occasion, as it is the first time in the event's illustrious 47-year history that the tour will be hosted in Park Hill. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a cherished tradition in a new and exciting location! Tickets are on sale now at lespritdenoel.org.
 
Five remarkable residences, each showcasing unique architectural features, will be embellished with festive décor by some of the city's most talented florists and table designers. Among this year's lineup of design virtuosos are Birdsall & Co, City Floral, The Fresh Flower Market, Karakara Blooms, Ed Moore Florist, Home with Holliday, The Acre Collective, and Enjoué Studio.
 
Commencing the 2023 tour is an exclusive Donor Appreciation/Patron party "'Twas the Night Before" at Shaver-Ramsey Fine & Custom Rugs on Thursday, November 16th. Join the Guild for an evening filled with delightful drinks, delectable hors d'oeuvres, and the enchanting sounds of festive holiday music performed by Central City Opera's gifted singers.
 
Proceeds from the L'Esprit de Noël Holiday Home Tour play a crucial role in sustaining Central City Opera. They bolster its annual Summer Opera Festival, empower emerging talents through the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Artists Training Program, and ensure the preservation of the historic Opera House, along with 27 other cherished properties in Central City. Additionally, these funds amplify educational and community engagement initiatives that enrich the lives of over 40,000 individuals annually, delivering performances in schools, community hubs, senior living facilities, and theaters.



