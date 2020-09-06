Tenor Štefan Margita Reveals He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Margita's wife is currently in the hospital with a high fever.

Slovakian tenor Štefan Margita and his wife Hanka have revealed that they both tested positive for COVID-19, OperaWire reports. Hanka is currently in the hospital with a high fever.

The news was posted on Margita's Facebook profile, where he wrote, "Our dear ones, we did not want to burden you with our worries. Yes, we both tested positive for COVID. So you don't have to learn from the various inflated speculations. I am in a home quarantine with a mild form, and Hanka is in the hospital due to the high fever. Believe that we are doing our best to see you soon. We look forward to seeing you. Hanka and Štefan."

Previous opera singers to announce that they have tested positive, include Hibla Gerzmava, Pumeza Matshikiza, Plácido Domingo, Andrea Bocelli, and Kristian Benedikt.

