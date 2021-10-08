TURANDOT to Return to the Met in October

Puccini's majestic Turandot will return to the Met with nine performances beginning October 12, 2021, and five additional performances beginning April 30, 2022. Conducted by Marco Armiliato, Turandot features two of opera's most thrilling voices sharing the title role of the legendary princess: Christine Goerke and Anna Netrebko. Ms. Goerke returns to the Met for the October and November performances after singing the role of Turandot in triumphant performances in 2019 and 2015. Ms. Netrebko previewed the role of Turandot when she sang the second act from the opera to great acclaim during the 2019 New Year's Eve Gala, and she makes her anticipated Met role debut in April 2022. Franco Zeffirelli's extravagant production also stars Yusif Eyvazov and Yonghoon Lee as Calàf, the princess's suitor, who sings "Nessun dorma," one of the most famous arias in all of opera. Gabriella Reyes, Michelle Bradley, and Ermonela Jaho sing the role of the devoted servant Liù, while James Morris, Alexander Tsymbalyuk, and Ferruccio Furlanetto sing Calàf 's father, the deposed king Timur.

Turandot Broadcasts in Cinema, Radio, and Online

The performance of Turandot on Saturday, May 7, 2022, will be transmitted live to movie theaters around the globe as part of the Met's Live in HD series.

The October 12 and 29, 2021, performances of Turandot, as well as the May 7, 2022, performance, will be broadcast live on Met Opera Radio on SiriusXM Channel 355. The May 7, 2022, performance will also be broadcast over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.

Audio from the October 12, 2021, and May 7, 2022, performances will be streamed live on the Met's website, metopera.org.