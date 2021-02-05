Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stage Access to Stream The Rossini Opera Festival

Beginning on Friday, February 5th, Stage Access will debut a performance each Friday evening for the next twenty-seven weeks.

Feb. 5, 2021  
The Rossini Opera Festival will now be available for streaming in North America exclusively on Stage Access.

Known as one of the great opera composers, famous for The Barber of Seville, Gioachino Rossini was born in Pesaro, Italy and for the past forty-one years, his beachside hometown on the Adriatic has hosted the famed festival celebrating his remarkable works.

Beginning on Friday, February 5th, Stage Access will debut a performance each Friday evening for the next twenty-seven weeks starting with the Gala Concert - 40 Years of the Rossini Opera Festival.


