Staatsoper Stuttgart Announces Vaccine Mandate and Reduced Seating Capacity

Dec. 27, 2021  
The Staatsoper Stuttgart announced that beginning today, December 27, 2021, the opera house will require vaccinations and an additional negative COVID-19 test to enter. People who have received a COVID-19 booster within the past three months will not have to show a negative test.

It was also announced that its audience is being reduced to 500, per government mandate.

All German theaters will only recognize vaccines approved by the European Medicine Agency including Pfizer BioNTech Comirnaty, Moderna mRNA-1273 Spikevax, Astrazeneca Vaxzevria, Novavax, and Jonson & Johnson Janssen Pharmaceutica NV.

For more information visit: https://www.staatsoper-stuttgart.de/


