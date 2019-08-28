Soprano Kathryn Lewek Calls Out Critics Who Body Shame

Kathryn Lewek, known for her beautiful soprano voice, took to social media this past week to voice her disappointment in critics who body shamed her in reviews of her performance.

Lewek says "A couple of weeks ago I was bummed out because a couple of nasty critics decided it was their job to review my postpartum mom-bod instead of reviewing the show."

She continues, "I know that there are cruel people in the world and that the same communication technology that spreads supportive words also allows those cruel people to broadcast their hateful messages further than ever before. But before this past week, it never dawned on me that such crass and petty cruelty could be found amongst the supposedly highly educated and cultured cohort that we trust to discuss and critique art in its highest form."

On the subject of body shaming, Lewek states "Body shaming is not new, nor is the fight against it. This experience has opened my eyes to how rampant this verbal abuse and harassment is in our little corner of the artistic world. After reaching out to my social media community for emotional support, I learned of many other terrible stories, much more hurtful and disgusting than my own. I am so disappointed by this."

She concludes with "It is never acceptable to judge another human's body in this manner. Those who so blatantly lack self-awareness, empathy and plain decency should not have the privilege of having their words published as their profession. I plan to write to the editor of any publication that prints demeaning and hurtful words written by a journalist. I hope all of you will do the same, and join me in this fight against body shaming in the opera community."

Lewek's full statement can be found here.





