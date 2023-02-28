Skylark Opera Theatre To Present Regional Premiere Of Jake Heggie's THREE DECEMBERS

Skylark Opera Theatre returns to stage this Spring with the regional premiere of Jake Heggie's Three Decembers. The character-driven chamber opera, a collaboration between acclaimed American composer Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer, based on a script by Terrence McNally, will be directed by Gary Briggle and presented at the Jungle Theater.

Three Decembers tells the story of a family trying to connect and come to terms with their past and family secrets, while addressing their own challenges driven by the rapid societal changes of the late 20th Century. The drama focuses on the lives of a famous Broadway stage actor and her two adult children as they work to define their relationships and their truths after years of estrangement. "Heggie has woven a rich fabric of these characters lives," explains Briggle, "Their pain, joy, and struggles are so well articulated that audience will see many of their own truths on the stage. That is what makes this work so compelling."

The opera is unique in that it is a cross-over between opera and musical theater. The score is melodic, and heartfelt to contrast with the complex and tangled emotions of the characters. "This piece will be accessible to musical theater fans as well as opera lovers," says Briggle, "It puts acting on par with the singing."

This production fits with Skylark's plan to present works that are of the highest quality, substantial and accessible to audiences of all level of familiarity with opera. "Skylark's mission is to bring opera to life in new and relevant ways for today's audiences. The contemporary score with the emotional libretto will deliver that. We look forward to sharing this with audiences," said Angie Carlson, President of Skylark Opera Theatre.

The superb cast features local talent: Norah Long (Madeline), Siena Forest (Beatrice) and Tony Potts (Charlie). Music direction is by Carson Rose Schneider and the second piano accompanist is provided by Eric McEnaney.

Three Decembers runs May 12-14 and 19-21 at The Jungle Theater 2952 Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis, MN. Tickets available at skylark.booktix.com.

Skylark Opera Theatre is a Saint Paul based company presenting opera in a contemporary way to make it accessible to a broad audience. It strives to remove barriers and create experiences enjoyable to new and veteran opera goers.