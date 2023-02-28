Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Skylark Opera Theatre To Present Regional Premiere Of Jake Heggie's THREE DECEMBERS

The play tells the story of a family trying to connect and come to terms with their past and family secrets, while addressing societal changes of the late 20th Century.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Skylark Opera Theatre To Present Regional Premiere Of Jake Heggie's THREE DECEMBERS

Skylark Opera Theatre returns to stage this Spring with the regional premiere of Jake Heggie's Three Decembers. The character-driven chamber opera, a collaboration between acclaimed American composer Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer, based on a script by Terrence McNally, will be directed by Gary Briggle and presented at the Jungle Theater.

Three Decembers tells the story of a family trying to connect and come to terms with their past and family secrets, while addressing their own challenges driven by the rapid societal changes of the late 20th Century. The drama focuses on the lives of a famous Broadway stage actor and her two adult children as they work to define their relationships and their truths after years of estrangement. "Heggie has woven a rich fabric of these characters lives," explains Briggle, "Their pain, joy, and struggles are so well articulated that audience will see many of their own truths on the stage. That is what makes this work so compelling."

The opera is unique in that it is a cross-over between opera and musical theater. The score is melodic, and heartfelt to contrast with the complex and tangled emotions of the characters. "This piece will be accessible to musical theater fans as well as opera lovers," says Briggle, "It puts acting on par with the singing."

This production fits with Skylark's plan to present works that are of the highest quality, substantial and accessible to audiences of all level of familiarity with opera. "Skylark's mission is to bring opera to life in new and relevant ways for today's audiences. The contemporary score with the emotional libretto will deliver that. We look forward to sharing this with audiences," said Angie Carlson, President of Skylark Opera Theatre.

The superb cast features local talent: Norah Long (Madeline), Siena Forest (Beatrice) and Tony Potts (Charlie). Music direction is by Carson Rose Schneider and the second piano accompanist is provided by Eric McEnaney.

Three Decembers runs May 12-14 and 19-21 at The Jungle Theater 2952 Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis, MN. Tickets available at skylark.booktix.com.

Skylark Opera Theatre is a Saint Paul based company presenting opera in a contemporary way to make it accessible to a broad audience. It strives to remove barriers and create experiences enjoyable to new and veteran opera goers.




Video: First Look at LOHENGRIN at The Metropolitan Opera Photo
Video: First Look at LOHENGRIN at The Metropolitan Opera
Check out footage of LOHENGRIN at The Metropolitan Opera starring Piotr Beczała and more!
Puccinis TOSCA to Open at San Diego Opera Next Month Starring Michelle Bradley and Greer G Photo
Puccini's TOSCA to Open at San Diego Opera Next Month Starring Michelle Bradley and Greer Grimsley
San Diego Opera’s 2022-2023 Season will continue with Puccini’s Tosca on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the San Diego Civic Theatre for four performances.
Baritone Brian Mulligan to Join DER ROSENKAVALIER at the Metropolitan Opera Photo
Baritone Brian Mulligan to Join DER ROSENKAVALIER at the Metropolitan Opera
American baritone Brian Mulligan will make his role debut as Faninal in Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier, replacing Markus Brück, who has withdrawn. 
Review: Met’s New LOHENGRIN Is Thrillingly Sung but Close Your Eyes and Listen Photo
Review: Met’s New LOHENGRIN Is Thrillingly Sung but Close Your Eyes and Listen
The Met’s new production of Richard Wagner’s LOHENGRIN showcases startlingly good singing from tenor Piotr Beczala in the title role, supported ably and nobly by soprano Tamara Wilson’s Elsa, bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin’s Telramund and bass Gunther Groissbock’s King Heinrich. And soprano Christine Goerke’s evil Ortrud nearly steals the show. With the Met’s orchestra and chorus in glorious form, led by music director Yannick Nezet-Seguin in the pit, the performance made you want to scream and yell for more.

More Hot Stories For You


OPERA America Awards Opera Grants For Women Stage Directors And ConductorsOPERA America Awards Opera Grants For Women Stage Directors And Conductors
February 22, 2023

OPERA America has announced the first-round recipients of the 2023 Opera Grants for Women Stage Directors and Conductors. 
Opera Saratoga Names New General And Artistic Director Mary BirnbaumOpera Saratoga Names New General And Artistic Director Mary Birnbaum
February 13, 2023

Opera Saratoga's board of directors has announced that Mary Birnbaum has been named the company's new general and artistic director. She succeeds former General and Artistic Director Lawrence Edelson, whose eight year tenure concluded at the end of the 2022 season. Birnbaum is the tenth general director in the Opera Saratoga's celebrated history.
OPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of ColorOPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of Color
February 6, 2023

OPERA America has announced the recipients of the 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies program (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access), an initiative that provides New York City-based composers and librettists of color an opportunity to explore opera as an expressive medium.
Works & Process at The Guggenheim Presents CHAMPION, An Opera By Terence BlanchardWorks & Process at The Guggenheim Presents CHAMPION, An Opera By Terence Blanchard
February 6, 2023

Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents Champion-an opera by Terence Blanchard, with a libretto by Michael Cristofer-featuring performances by members of the cast and a moderated discussion about the work's forthcoming company premiere at the Metropolitan Opera.
Teatro Grattacielo Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring DON GIOVANNI & MoreTeatro Grattacielo Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring DON GIOVANNI & More
February 3, 2023

Teatro Grattacielo has announced its 2022-23 Season, featuring Mozart's Don Giovanni on June 16 & 17, 2023 at Riverside Theater.
share