Sir Mark Elder Cancels DEATH IN VENICE At Royal Opera

The Royal Opera, Covent Garden has announced that Sir Mark Elder has canceled his upcoming engagement with the company.

The ROH announced that due to surgery in the middle of August to release a trapped nerve in his neck, and under medical advice, the conductor will no long conduct the new production of Death in Venice. In his place, English conductor Richard Farnes will take over.

Farnes made his Royal Opera debut in 2002 conducting Simon Boccanegra. He is also set to be the music director for "Don Carlo" later this season.

In a press statement, the company stated "The Royal Opera is grateful to the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra for releasing Richard Farnes from his commitment with them in order to conduct Death in Venice."

Death in Venice begins performances on November 21 and runs through December 6.





