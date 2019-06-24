Single Tickets For San Francisco Opera's 2019 Fall Season Now On Sale

Single (non-subscription) tickets for San Francisco Opera's 2019 Fall Season at the War Memorial Opera House are now available for purchase online at sfopera.com, in-person at the San Francisco Opera Box Office and by phone at (415) 864-3330. Tickets are also available for Full, Half and Design Your Own Flexible Series subscription packages, special events such as Opera Ball 2019, the San Francisco Opera Chorus in concert at the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater and The Future Is Now: Adler Fellows Concert at Herbst Theatre.

The 2019 Fall Season opens with Charles Gounod's romantic Romeo and Juliet (Rom o et Juliette; September 6?October 1) starring tenor Bryan Hymel and soprano Nadine Sierra as the title roles in a new-to-San Francisco Opera production by Op ra de Monte-Carlo Director Jean-Louis Grinda and conducted by Yves Abel. Tickets for the September 6 opening night gala, Opera Ball 2019: The Capulets' Masked Ball, are available at the Box Office and online at sfopera.com/operaball2019.

The season continues with the West Coast premiere of Michael Grandage's ?powerful? (New York Times) production of Billy Budd (September 7?22) by English composer Benjamin Britten. Featuring an all-male cast headed by William Burden as Captain Vere, John Chest in his Company debut as the title role and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn as Claggart and conducted by Lawrence Renes, the performances of this 20th-century masterpiece coincide with the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the manuscript of Herman Melville's posthumous seafaring novella.

Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro (Le Nozze di Figaro; October 11?November 1) takes to the stage in a new production by Michael Cavanagh with sets designed by Erhard Rom, costumes designed by Constance Hoffman and lighting designed by Jane Cox. Cavanagh's staging is the first installment of a multi-season project by this creative team to unveil Mozart's three operatic collaborations with librettist Lorenzo da Ponte as a trilogy of productions set in an American house over three time periods. The Marriage of Figaro, set during the post-Revolutionary War period, features an ensemble cast of bass-baritone Michael Sumuel as Figaro with four artists making Company debuts: soprano Jeanine De Bique as Susanna, baritone Levente Moln r as the Count, soprano Jennifer Davis as Countess Almaviva and mezzo-soprano Serena Malfi as Cherubino, with Hungarian conductor Henrik N n si, who made his acclaimed Company debut in 2017 leading Richard Strauss' Elektra, on the podium.

San Francisco Opera presents Giacomo Puccini's first triumph as an opera composer, Manon Lescaut (November 8?26), for the first time in 13 years in Olivier Tambosi's ?stunning? (Musical World) production. Soprano Lianna Haroutounian and tenor Brian Jagde make role debuts as Manon Lescaut and Chevalier des Grieux, respectively, and former Company Music Director Nicola Luisotti returns to the podium in this powerful work of Italian verismo.

A new San Francisco Opera co-production with London's Royal Opera of Engelbert Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel (November 15?December 7) closes the fall season presentations. Conducted by Christopher Franklin, the cast features mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke (Hansel) and soprano Heidi Stober (Gretel) as the impoverished siblings who, alone in the woods, must face a witch, portrayed by tenor Robert Brubaker, who has sinister plans for them. Featuring storybook sets by Antony McDonald which The Times (UK) called ?enchanting,? cameos by familiar fairy tale figures and Humperdinck's romantic, sweeping score, this family-friendly production offers a rich musical and theatrical experience where children are the heroes.

The 2019 Fall Season will feature several special events along with the mainstage opera presentations. Legendary performer Pl cido Domingo returns to the War Memorial Opera House stage on October 6 for a sold-out concert commemorating the 50th anniversary of his Company debut. The San Francisco Opera Chorus, under the direction of Chorus Director Ian Robertson, will present an all-choral program on November 22 in the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater. The 2019 San Francisco Opera Adler Fellows take center stage on December 6 for The Future Is Now concert accompanied by the San Francisco Opera Orchestra conducted by Eun Sun Kim, who made a ?company debut of astonishing vibrancy and assurance? (San Francisco Chronicle) this month leading Dvo? k's Rusalka. San Francisco Chronicle Presents Opera in the Park, an opening weekend tradition, returns Sunday, September 8. This free, al fresco event features vocal soloists and conductors from the fall season in concert with the San Francisco Opera Orchestra at Robin Williams Meadow in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

Please note: single tickets for 2020 Summer performances of Giuseppe Verdi's Ernani, George Frideric Handel's Partenope and Mason Bates and Mark Campbell's The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs go on sale in October.

2019?20 SEASON SPECIAL EVENTS AND CONCERTS

OPERA BALL 2019: THE CAPULETS' MASKED BALL

War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco

Friday, September 6, 2019 at 5 p.m.

San Francisco Opera Guild's signature gala, Opera Ball, celebrates the opening of San Francisco Opera's 97th season with cocktails, a sumptuous dinner, Gounod's Romeo and Juliet, dancing and masquerade. Elizabeth Birka-White and Jane Mudge co-chair Opera Ball 2019, which will also commemorate the 80th anniversary of the San Francisco Opera Guild. For tickets and more information, contact San Francisco Opera Guild at (415) 565-3204 or visit sfopera.com/operaball2019.

SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE PRESENTS OPERA IN THE PARK

Robin Williams Meadow, Golden Gate Park

Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

Opera in the Park features the stars of the Company's 2019 Fall Season in concert with the San Francisco Opera Orchestra. This al fresco event held at Robin Williams Meadow in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park is a beloved opening weekend tradition that is free and open to the public.

Pl cido Domingo in Concert

War Memorial Opera House

Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. ? SOLD-OUT

World-renowned, multifaceted artist Pl cido Domingo returns to San Francisco Opera for a sold-out concert in celebration of the 50th anniversary of his Company debut. The operatic legend will be joined by guest artists and Spanish conductor Jordi Bern cer leads the San Francisco Opera Orchestra.

SAN FRANCISCO OPERA CHORUS CONCERT

Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater

Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera; Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco

Friday, November 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Under the baton of Chorus Director Ian Robertson and accompanied by Associate Chorus Master Fabrizio Corona at the piano, the San Francisco Opera Chorus will perform an all-choral program, including works by J.S. Bach, Rossini, Verdi, Puccini, Tchaikovsky and living composers Ola Gjeilo and Dan Forrest. For tickets, visit sfopera.com

THE FUTURE IS NOW: ADLER FELLOWS CONCERT

Herbst Theatre, Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco

Friday, December 6, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco Opera 2019 Adler Fellows will be showcased in their final concert of the year performing arias and opera scenes accompanied by the San Francisco Opera Orchestra under the baton of maestro Eun Sun Kim.

Single (non-subscription) tickets for San Francisco Opera's 2019 Fall Season are now available and priced from $26 to $398. Subscriptions to the 2019?20 Season are also available and priced from $160 to $3,024 for Full Series (8 productions) and $77 to $1,512 for Half Series (3?4 productions). A $2 per-ticket facility fee is included in Balcony 1, 2 and 3 zone prices; all other zones include a $3 per-ticket facility fee. Tickets for the San Francisco Opera Chorus Concert are $35 general admission and prices for The Future Is Now: Adler Fellows Concert range from $30 to $65. Tickets may be purchased online at sfopera.com, at the San Francisco Opera Box Office (301 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco) and by calling (415) 864-3330. The San Francisco Opera Box Office hours are Monday 10 a.m.?5 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m.?6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.?6 p.m. (Saturdays phone only).

All casting, programs, schedules and ticket prices are subject to change. For further information about San Francisco Opera's 2019?20 Season, visit sfopera.com.





