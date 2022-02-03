Sasha Cooke to Replace Jamie Barton as Eduige in The Met's RODELINDA

Sasha Cooke will sing Eduige in all performances of Handel's Rodelinda this season, replacing Jamie Barton, who is now singing Eboli in the Met's new production of Verdi's Don Carlos, as previously announced.

American mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke made her Met debut in 2007 as the Second Priestess in Gluck's Iphigénie en Tauride, followed by performances as the Sandman in Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel, a Madrigalist in Puccini's Manon Lescaut, and Kitty Oppenheimer in John Adams's Doctor Atomic. She has also sung at the San Francisco Opera, English National Opera, Seattle Opera, Opera National de Bordeaux, and Gran Teatre del Liceu, among others. She will return to the Met later this season for her role debut as Cherubino in the spring run of Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro.

Stephen Wadsworth's production of Rodelinda opens March 11, with Harry Bicket conducting a cast that also includes Elza van den Heever in the title role, Iestyn Davies as Bertarido, Anthony Roth Costanzo as Unulfo, Paul Appleby as Grimoaldo, and Adam Plachetka as Garibaldo.

Performances are March 11, 15, 19, 24, and 27.

