Sarasota Orchestra Offers Gift Of Music To Hometown Heroes

Sarasota Orchestra announced that it will offer a "gift of music" this holiday season through an initiative called "Hometown Heroes."

Intended for members of the Sarasota-Manatee community who work in emergency response, disaster recovery, education, healthcare and other public services, the initiative will provide a select number of free tickets to attend a concert entitled "A Guided Tour: Mahler and Sibelius." Public servants with a valid ID may reserve up to four free tickets online. The performance will take place on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Van Wezel at 7:30 p.m.

"As we look back on the past year, we are incredibly thankful to the committed individuals throughout the region who work tirelessly, at the worst of times and every day to keep our community safe, healthy, and strong," said President and CEO Joseph McKenna. "We are delighted to be able to offer this gift in appreciation to our hometown heroes: an opportunity to experience the rejuvenation and joy of live music."

Who is eligible?

Those who work in the following fields are invited to participate: Healthcare, Education, Human Services (social work, food banks, homeless shelters, foster care, other), Law Enforcement, Active Military, Firefighters, Public Works/Utilities (power, water, waste management, other), Construction. A work-issued photo ID is required at Will Call to pick-up free tickets.

Concert Details

Conductor Peter Oundjian, Grammy-winning violinist James Ehnes, and soprano Laquita Mitchell join Sarasota Orchestra for a 60 to 75 minute, new concert format called "A Guided Tour." Conductor and soloists will lead the way through inspiring and joyous selections of music by Gustav Mahler and Jean Sibelius, sharing historical background and personal insights on the music.

The Guided Tour concert format is designed to welcome those new to classical music. The Hometown Heroes initiative is made possible by Orchestra donors and ticket buyers. Tickets for the general public start at $26.

Since 1949, Sarasota Orchestra has inspired and entertained music-lovers across the region and visitors from around the world. As the oldest continuing orchestra in the state of Florida, each year the 76-member Orchestra performs more than 100 classical, pops, chamber music, and community outreach concerts. Sarasota Orchestra's acclaimed music education program includes the Sarasota Youth Orchestras, established in 1959. Sarasota Orchestra is also the parent program of the world-renowned Sarasota Music Festival, founded in 1965. For further information, please visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.