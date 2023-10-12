Sarasota Opera to Hold Open Call for 2024 Winter Productions

Sarasota Opera will hold an open call for supernumeraries to join its upcoming 2024 winter productions of Carmen (by Georges Bizet), Lucia di Lammermoor (by Gaetano Donizetti), and Luisa Miller (by Giuseppe Verdi) on Saturday, November 18, 2023, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House located at 61 N. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota FL 34236. Supernumeraries are non-speaking, non-singing roles that help create a vibrant and realistic stage environment. No previous experience is necessary, but a passion for theater and willingness to follow directions are essential. To express your interest in becoming a supernumerary and to schedule an appointment time, please contact Adam Cioffari, Sarasota Opera Artistic Associate at acioffari@sarasotaopera.org or 941-366-8450 Ext. 550.



Limited appointment time slots are available, so early registration is encouraged. Participants should arrive at least 15 minutes prior to their scheduled time. There is no need to prepare anything in advance, as the audition will consist of movement exercises and group activities led by our production team. Measurements for costumes might also be taken.



"Sarasota Opera is dedicated to creating exceptional productions that captivate audiences and bring the magic of opera to life," said Maestro Victor DeRenzi, Artistic Director of Sarasota Opera. "Supernumeraries play a crucial role in enhancing the visual and dramatic aspects of our productions, and we are thrilled to invite community members to be a part of our upcoming productions of our opera festival.”



Rehearsals will begin on Jan 22, 2024, and all selected supernumeraries will be expected to attend scheduled rehearsals according to the production calendar. Supers are expected to commit to all performances and all required rehearsals.



A detailed rehearsal schedule will be provided to interested candidates. The performance dates for operas are as follows (all performances at 7:30 p.m. except matinee performances at 1:30 p.m.):

Carmen (12 performances)

February 17, 20, 22, 25 (matinee), 28, March 2 (matinee), 5, 8, 13, 17, 19 (matinee), 22



Lucia di Lammermoor (8 performances)

February 24, 27, 29, March 3 (matinee), 6, 10 (matinee), 16, 23



Luisa Miller (6 performances)

March 9, 12, 14, 16 (matinee), 20, 24 (matinee)



Sarasota Opera is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive community. We encourage individuals of all backgrounds and abilities to participate in this opportunity.

Supernumeraries will receive two (2) complimentary tickets for one opera of their choosing. For more information about Sarasota Opera and our productions, please visit our website at Click Here

ABOUT SARASOTA OPERA

Sarasota Opera recently completed its 65th Season of bringing world-class opera to Florida’s Gulf Coast. The company was launched in 1960 in the historic 320-seat Asolo Theater on the grounds of Sarasota’s Ringling Museum of Art. In 1984 the company moved into the former A.B. Edwards Theater—now the Sarasota Opera House. Since then, the company has gained an international reputation as one of the leading regional opera companies in the U.S. through initiatives such as the Masterworks Revival Series and the Verdi Cycle. The company’s Sarasota Youth Opera is the most comprehensive Youth Program in the U.S. The Sarasota Opera House, called “one of America’s finest venues for opera” by Musical America, underwent a $20 million renovation in 2007. The auditorium was named the William E. Schmidt Opera Theatre, in recognition of his leadership gift that year. Since 1983, the company has been under the artistic leadership of Victor DeRenzi and administrative leadership of General Director Richard Russell since 2012.



Sarasota Opera is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, The Department of State, the Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts. Programs are paid for in part by Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax revenues.

