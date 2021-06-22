Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sarasota Opera Board Of Trustees Elects 2021-22 Officers

Rosanne Martorella has been selected as Vice Chair, while Arthur Siciliano continues as Treasurer. Katherine Benoit has been elected Secretary.

Jun. 22, 2021  
Sarasota Opera has announced the election of new officers to its Board of Trustees. Waldron "Wally" Kraemer has been elected Chair for a two-year term, succeeding Syble Di Girolamo who served from 2019 to 2021. Mr. Kraemer has served on the board since 2014, most recently as Vice Chair. Of Counsel with the firm of Kraemer Burns, P.A. in Springfield, New Jersey, Kraemer is a graduate of Harvard Law School and has served as Chairman of the New Jersey Board of Bar Examiners and President of the Essex County (NJ) Bar Association.

Rosanne Martorella has been selected as Vice Chair, while Arthur Siciliano continues as Treasurer. Katherine Benoit has been elected Secretary. These officers have been elected for one-year terms.

Sarasota Opera General Director Richard Russell stated, "I look forward to collaborating with these dedicated leaders as we advance the mission of Sarasota Opera and plan for our post-COVID future." Mr. Kraemer said, "I look forward to working closely with General Director Richard Russell, Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi, and my exceptional colleagues on the board, to continue bringing great opera to our community."


