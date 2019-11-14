San Diego Opera's Main Stage Season Continues With HANSEL AND GRETEL

San Diego Opera's 2019-2020 mainstage season continues with Engelbert Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel, which opens on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the San Diego Civic Theatre for four performances. Additional performances are February 11, 14, and 16 (matinee), 2020. This family-friendly, fully-staged, production of Hansel and Gretel marks the welcome return of mezzo-soprano Blythe Gaissert, last heard as Hannah After in 2017's As One, as Hansel and soprano Sara Gartland, last heard as Musetta in 2015's La bohème, as Gretel. They will be joined by returning baritone Malcolm MacKenzie, last heard as Schaunard in 2015's La bohème, as the Father and returning tenor Joel Sorensen, last heard as Pong in 2018's Turandot, as the Witch. Making exciting Company debuts are sopranos Marcy Stonikas as the Mother and Devon Guthrie as the Dew Fairy/Sandman. Conductor Ari Pelto makes his Company debut leading the San Diego Symphony from the podium and stage director Brenna Conner will stage the production. This is a new production for San Diego Opera audiences from Vancouver Opera. This production uses many life-sized puppets in the style of Japanese bunraku puppetry. The puppet design is by Old Trout Puppet Workshop.

Performed in English adapted from the original German libretto, Hansel and Gretel is based on the Germanic fairy tale about two children lost in the woods and captured by a cannibalistic witch. The children are able to outwit her and return home to their father. Hansel and Gretel will delight young and old with its enchanting music, whimsical visuals, and an instantly familiar story.

These performances of Hansel and Gretel will be performed in English with English text projected above the stage. This will be the third time the opera has been performed by the Company with additional performances occurring in 1999 and 1984.

The sets and costumes were designed by Old Trout Puppet Workshop. The Lighting Designer is Thomas C. Hase.

Hansel and Gretel will have a radio broadcast on Saturday, June 13, 2020 on KPBS radio, 89.5 FM (97.7 FM Calexico) and online at www.kpbs.org





