SWAN LAKE Comes To Dubai Opera This November

Performances run from 26 – 28 November.

From 26 - 28 November, Moscow City Ballet returns to Dubai with the spectacular Swan Lake, presented in the enchanting, classic Russian style at Dubai Opera. This timeless ballet, with its costumes, music, and fantastic story that has been choreographed so flawlessly, needs no introduction. It is with precision and perfection that the dancers of the Moscow City Ballet bring Tchaikovsky's fantasy Swan Lake to life at Dubai Opera.

Celebrated as one of the most famous classics in the ballet repertoire and set to Tchaikovsky's iconic score, Moscow City Ballet's Swan Lake, with spectacular production and choreography also features opulent designs, breathing new life into this treasured heritage work. Featuring an array of enchanting solos, spectacular pas de deuxs and atmospheric corps de ballet sequences, this production of Swan Lake stands alone as a theatrical masterpiece refreshed for a new generation.

The epic story of Prince Siegfried and his doomed love for Odette, Queen of the Swans, will be magnificently brought to life in all its original splendor by Tchaikovsky's hauntingly beautiful score. But even if you know the story, the world-class performance by the Moscow City Ballet is enough reason to attend a second or even time.

Moscow City Ballet features a company of exceptionally gifted young dancers, outstanding principals, stunning soloists, and a sublime corps de ballet. The company's many international tours have long-established its reputation as one of Russia's leading ballet companies whose productions continue to delight audiences of ballet lovers and newcomers alike.

These 'big story ballets' are the essence of Russian culture - composed, choreographed and premiered in Russia and combining virtuosity, technique, narrative and an enchanting Tcahikovsky score to create the ultimate dance experience. The wonderful spectacle of a large cast of supremely skilled dancers, gorgeous costumes and magnificent staging combine to make a truly magical performance.

Brimming with Russia's best dancers, beautiful sets, and stunning costumes the production combines breathtaking choreography and dazzling performances.

Experience a night of spell-bounding magic at Dubai Opera from 26 - 28 November as Swan Lake makes its return this November.

Tickets start at AED 300 with a welcome house beverage.

View More Opera Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You