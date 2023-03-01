SAS Performing Arts Concert Opera Presents Puccini's IL TRITTICO

This concert presentation features some of the most exciting rising operatic talent performing alongside seasoned performers. SAS is honored to present Grammy winning Metropolitan opera luminary mezzo soprano Tichina Vaughn in the roles of Frugola in Il Tabarro and La Zia Principessa in Suor Angelica. Puccini's Il Trittico will be performed on Sunday March 12, 2023 at 3:00pm EST at Christ and St. Stephen's Church 120 West 69th Street NYC. Tickets on sale now

SAS Performing Arts continues our Student Insider program where all children under the age of 12 years old are admitted free accompanied by an adult. The adult must have a paid ticket. Use the Code "TRIO" and receive 10% off your online tickets except Student Tickets.

SAS Performing Arts Company Concert Opera continues its season of concert opera performances with Giacomo Puccini's collection of three one act operas Il Tabarro, Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi collectively titled Il Trittico.

Sunday February 12, 2023 at 3:00pm at Christ and St. Stephen's Church 120 West 69th Street in New York City.

This will mark the only New York City performance this season of the complete work as Puccini intended.

SAS Concert Opera's mission is to present promising young artists on the brink of successful careers the chance to sing repertoire, alongside established artists, without the trappings of scenery and costumes, and present great works of music to a new audience.

The three diverse operas of Puccini's Il Trittico (Il Tabarro, Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi) are told with distinctive musical and linguistic language-the tragic and veristic Il Tabarro a story of betrayl and murder on the banks of the Seine around 1900, the mystical and spiritual Suor Angelica a story of a nun's redemption for the love of a child she bore out of wedlock, and a masterful opera buffa comedy, Gianni Schicchi where a family's greed and a quick wit cause chaos. These operas are easy for an audience to enjoy at first hearing, and thus are wonderful first operas for newcomers to the form in that they give the public a wide variety of styles in a single evening; for opera veterans, Il Trittico provides a unique experience to enjoy verismo, heartfelt emotion, and comic opera in one evening. It was Puccini's wish that the three operas always be performed together.

SAS Performing Arts cast includes Sopranos Rebecca Kidnie as Giorgetta in Il Tabarro and the title role of Suor Angelica. Juyoung Ma will sing Lauretta in Gianni Schicchi. Tenor Samuel White will sing Luigi in Il Tabarro and Tenor Eric Sebek will perform Rinuccio in Gianni Schicchi. Baritone Geoffrey di Giorgio will sing Michele in Il Tabarro and the title role in Gianni Schicchi. Shanley Horvitz will sing Zita in Gianni Schicchi. Grammy Award winner and Metropolitan Opera luminary mezzo soprano Tichina Vaughn will sing La Frugola in Il Tabarro and La Zia Principessa in Suor Angelica. All the Operas will be sung in Italian.

The SAS Performing Arts Company and Studios, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that has a twofold purpose. First, we are dedicated to grow, sustain, and educate our community audiences by presenting classic and contemporary works in various genres of the performing arts that are fully accessible and cost-efficient. Due to the intimacy that this form offers, our audience members will better understand the world by viewing it through the lens that only the arts can provide.

The SAS Performing Arts Concert Opera presentation of Puccini's Il Trittico will be performed on Sunday March 12, 2023 at 3:00pm at Christ and St. Stephen's Church 120 West 69th Street NYC . Ticket prices are $20 for general seating and $18 for Senior Citizens and are available online at www.sasperformingartstickets.com. Use the code TRIO and receive a 10% discount off the ticket price. Tickets slightly higher at the door.

