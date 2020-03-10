Russian State Opera Will Return to Swindon With AIDA

Following the success of Carmen in 2018 at the Wyvern Theatre, the highly-acclaimed Russian State Opera returns to Swindon next month to delight you with the premiere of the spectacular opera, Aida. The brand-new production guarantees to delight you with sumptuous sets and splendid new costumes.

Verdi brings ancient Egypt on stage with an evolving love story set to a backdrop of war. The princess of Ethiopia (Aida) falls in love with the Egyptian General (Radames) and he is also besotted by her. Radames is chosen to lead the war with Ethiopia by the king and Aida is left to choose between her lover or her father and her country.

Featuring one of the most famous arias of the operatic world, "Se quel Guerrier io fossi!", Aida is a gripping love story that will keep you on the edge of your seats until the very end.

A deeply moving, timeless opera, overflowing with emotion, coupled with moments of despair and uncertainty. Aida is an unforgettable, inspiring evening. With English surtitles accompanying the Italian singing, this is the perfect opportunity to experience opera at its finest right here in Swindon.

Aida is at the Wyvern Theatre on Wednesday 15 April. Book tickets online at swindontheatres.co.uk





