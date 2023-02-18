Riverside Opera Company to Present BLACK VOICES, a Musical Celebration of Black History Month

Celebrating Black History Month and their 27th anniversary the Riverside Opera Company, the performance of ROC Black Voices, features Black musicians and vocalists who have performed around the globe. ROC Black Voices is Friday, February 24th at 7pm at the Brighton Heights Reformed Church 320 St. Marks Place in St. George, Staten Island. Admission is a $15 suggested donation at the door and free for students and children.

Featured performers are American singer Jeannine Otis and her trio, Chris Almeida on drums, Bim Strasberg, bass, Larry Luger guitar and the Brighton Heights Reformed Church Youth Orchestra conducted by Yvette Washington Wheatley. Additionally, Baritone Dorian Lake and Bass Kofi Hayford are featured vocalists. A wide diversity of music will be performed including Pop, Broadway, Jazz and Opera.

Born and raised in Detroit, and based in Staten Island, NY, Jeannine Otis has been a singular and substantial voice for decades. She draws equally from jazz, classical, dance, gospel and pop genres. She is a graduate of Wellesley College (Presser Music Scholar), the only African American to win that award and she also holds a Masters Degree from Emerson College in Boston where she was a teaching fellow. She has toured as a vocalist with many distinguished artists including Donald Byrd, Grover Washington Jr., Vishnu Wood, and Arthur Prysock.

ROC Black Voices

Friday, February 24, 2023

7 PM - 8 PM

Brighton Heights Reformed Church

320 St. Mark's Place

St. George, Staten Island, NY

$15 suggested donation at the door

FREE for students and children

ABOUT RIVERSIDE OPERA COMPANY

Founded in 1996, the Riverside Opera Company (ROC) is the longest running and only opera company on Staten Island. ROC performs fully and semi-staged productions with full orchestra conducted by Maestro Alan Aurelia, who has conducted in Italy as well as in the U.S.

Its singers are winners of open public auditions held in New York City. ROC also provides yearly workshops for professional and emerging professional singers and free opera in the schools as educational outreach. https://www.facebook.com/riversideoperacompany/