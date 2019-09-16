Riverside Opera Company Presents SUPERSTARS Concert!

The Riverside Opera Company (ROC), under the direction of award-winning conductor Maestro Alan Aurelia, presents: Superstars! on Saturday, October 19, 8 p.m. at St. Teresa's Church, 1634 Victory Blvd., Staten Island, NY. ROC held city-wide auditions and the winners are the featured performers in Superstars! Gina Hanzlick, soprano; Chantelle Grant, mezzo soprano; Hyunho Cho, tenor and Joseph Gansert, baritone are accompanied by a 57 piece orchestra conducted by Maestro Alan Aurelia as they perform operatic favorites.

This performance is Free for Students and Children Tickets. All others tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. To purchase visit: bit.ly/roc-superstars

ABOUT THE FEATURED PERFORMERS:

GINA HANZLICK Performing with an "aplomb rarely seen" (Le Devoir) and "a voice that is both brilliant in technique and deep in expressiveness" (Ludwig van Montreal) soprano Gina Hanzlick is known for her deep commitment to character and delivery. Opera credits include the Cunegonde (Candide), Lucia (Lucia di Lammermoor), Adele (Die Fledermaus), Madame Herz (Impresario), and Sister Rose (Dead Man Walking). She has performed with Opera McGill, Tapestry Opera, the Banff Centre, Michigan Opera Theater, McGill Symphony Orchestra, Société d'art vocal de Montréal, and regularly premiers work with 23Degree Theater. She is a Teach for America Alumni and holds degrees from the University of Michigan, McGill University, and the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Ms. Hanzlick is a Teaching Artist with The Metropolitan Opera Guild.

CHANTELLE GRANT Earlier this year Ms. Grant had the pleasure of singing with Trilogy: An Opera Company as Erda in Wagner's Siegfried and the role of Monisha in Joplin's Treemonisha.

Ms. Grant has had the pleasure of working with outstanding maestri such as Joseph Colaneri, Steven White, Timothy Myers, and Peter Oundjian. Ms. Grant has performed on such illustrious programs as the American Song Book series at Lincoln Center, and the Kennedy Center Honors.

Chantelle's roles have included Mistress Quickly in Verdi's Falstaff, Madame Larina in Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin, Moyra in Vaughan-Williams' Riders To The Sea, and Mrs. Grose in Britten's Turn Of The Screw. Currently a student of Arthur Levy, Ms. Grant holds a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Windsor, an Artist Diploma from the Glenn Gould Professional School and a Professional Studies Diploma from Mannes College. Chantelle Grant has had the honor of studying with operatic legends, Martina Arroyo, Regina Resnik, and Jane Eaglen.

HYUNHO CHO The South Korean Tenor, Hyunho Cho, has appeared in principal and supporting roles in operas including Le nozze di Figaro (Bazilio), Cosi fan Tutte (Ferando), L'elisir D'amore (Nemorino), Rigoletto (Duca di Mantova), Werther (Werther), and Carmen (Don Jose). And 2019 in March, he will make his role debut as Rodolfo in opera La Bohéme with Regina Opera. He has also performed in numerous venues including the Carnegie Hall, Alaska Center of Performing Arts, Gerald Lynch Theater, and the National Art Center, as well as the Opera House of Seoul Arts Center in Korea.

He recently performed Te Deum as a soloist with Queensboro Symphony Orchestra in New York and he will make his European debut as Don Jose with Les Maîtres Sonneurs at Toulouse in France on April.

Mr. Cho holds degrees from Seoul National University (BM, MM in Voice), and Mannes School of Music (PSD) and received 2nd Prize of Annapolis opera 30th annual vocal competition in 2018.

JOSEPH GANSERT In June, Gansert debuted the role of Sharpless with the Hudson Opera Theatre in their production of Madama Butterfly. He also performed the roles of Morales and el Dancairo in Hudson Opera Theatre's production of Carmen in April. Gansert recently performed in concert with the Opera with a Twist company for their first every gala event. In the beginning of 2019, Gansert performed in the Bronx Opera's production of The Consul as the Secret Police Agent and was a soloist for their annual Gala event. Last year, Gansert performed with the Lighthouse Opera Company in their production of Susannah as Mr. Mclean and in Opera with a Twist's production of Turandot as the Mandarin and Ping.





