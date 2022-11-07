Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: Crutchfield's Teatro Nuovo Breathes Life into Rossini's MAOMETTO SECONDO at Rose Theatre

The composer’s much-revised opera--including one version that served as Beverly Sills’ Met debut--may be ready for Prime Time one of these days

Nov. 07, 2022  
Review: Crutchfield's Teatro Nuovo Breathes Life into Rossini's MAOMETTO SECONDO at Rose Theatre
McIntosh and Purcell. Photo: Steven Pisano

It's not very often that audiences get to see one of Gioachino Rossini's serious operas, with companies preferring CENERENTOLA, BARBIERE, ITALIANA IN ALGERI and even COMTE ORY, among others, which can tickle their funny bones.

So the chance to see two of them in close succession seems quite a gift. Opera Philadelphia gave us the composer's alternate universe OTELLO in its late September annual festival, while Will Crutchfield's gutsy Teatro Nuovo brought New Yorkers a chance to evaluate MAOMETTO SECONDO the other day at Jazz from Lincoln Center's Rose Theatre.

Review: Crutchfield's Teatro Nuovo Breathes Life into Rossini's MAOMETTO SECONDO at Rose Theatre
From left: Bradford, Ludwig, McIntosh.
Photo: Steven Pisano

How did they fare? They both featured a plethora of tenors and mezzos (with not a soprano in sight except for the chorus!), but OTELLO had the better solo arias--particularly with Lawrence Brownlee and Daniela Mack in fine fettle.

However, I think MAOMETTO--the story of Sultan Mehmed, who with his forces takes the Venetian stronghold of Negroponte, and the Venetian resistance--seemed the better opera, with its nearly four hours moving along rapidly, though its construction seemed at times a little on the odd side.

Kudos to Crutchfield, who continues on his quest for the most authentic of the authentic in bel canto, even when the originals weren't exactly smash hits to begin with. MAOMETTO has had a quite checkered past. The first version was written for the San Carlo Opera in Naples in 1820, then revised drastically for performances in Venice, then more drastic redrafting for Paris, where it turned into LE SIEGE DE CORINTHE in French, then into L'ASSEDIO DI CORINTO in Italian (with some of the original MAOMETTO added in), which was revived for Renata Tebaldi and served as Beverly Sills' debut at the Met, after performances at La Scala.

Review: Crutchfield's Teatro Nuovo Breathes Life into Rossini's MAOMETTO SECONDO at Rose Theatre
MAOMETTO's stage band.
Photo: Steven Pisano

At the Rose, it was back to the beginning: Naples in 1820. Crutchfield's other innovation in this version was the inclusion of a stage band (standard at the time of the premiere but not used in modern performances), which did some excellent playing while marching across the stage. (The uncredited production was stylishly designed with some sepia illustrations also used to project the supertitles by Lucy Tucker Yates.)

For me, at least, any shortcomings could be forgiven for the appearance of the wildly wonderful mezzo Simone McIntosh.

Review: Crutchfield's Teatro Nuovo Breathes Life into Rossini's MAOMETTO SECONDO at Rose Theatre
Simone McIntosh

She was spectacular from start to finish in a role that fit her voice to a tee--and that's saying quite a bit when we're talking about the writing of Rossini at its most devilishly difficult. She even made the libretto by Cesare della Valle seem feasible (or, at least, bearable), dealing with mistaken identities and taking her own life at the end rather than end up with the Sultan. (And she didn't get up to sing one more time while she was dying, because she'd already done a whopper of an aria!)

The others in the central roles were a mixed bag, some of which must be the fault of libretto issues (on Broadway, they call it, "book problems"), others simply because relatively young singers may have needed more seasoning before taking on these difficult roles.

As Maometto (Mehmed), baritone Scott Purcell pulled off the often-taxing music and was dramatically just right. Yet, I found his voice somewhat grainy and the role seemed to lie a bit low for him--a baritone in (perhaps) a bass-baritone's world. There was some good singing from mezzo Hannah Ludwig as Calbo, who was the second in command to Anna's father, Erriso (tenor Toby Bradford), and her intended (though he masqueraded as her brother for plot reasons).

While Ludwig started out with some vocal issues, that didn't stop her from becoming an audience favorite by the end. Her duets with McIntosh were solid and their aria in the crypt was particularly fine, as it turned into a trio with Bradford. Bradford showed off an appealing voice, though he disappeared too often in the hand of della Valle's libretto. He was admirable in the 'terzettone'--an extended trio with Maometto and Anna.

The orchestra, using period instruments, did first-rate work on the difficult score, under the leadership of Jakob Lehmann (primo violin e capo d'orchestra) with Lucy Tucker Yates on cembalo (aka, harpsicord). Crutchfield also functioned as chorus master, with stellar results.

The production was originally scheduled for last summer, but was sidelined by Covid. (Who wasn't?) I'm glad they finally got around to doing it--because it was worth the wait.



Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO Photo
Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO
Pittsburgh Opera is presenting Mozart's 'The Marriage of Figaro' at the Benedum Center on Nov. 5, 8, 11, and 13. See photos here!
Ben Neill to Present FANTINI FUTURO in NYC This Week Photo
Ben Neill to Present FANTINI FUTURO in NYC This Week
On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7pm, composer and instrumentalist Ben Neill will present his immersive electronic opera Fantini Futuro at Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral, located at 261 Mott Street in New York. This one night only performance also acts as the premiere of the opera's full presentation, as well as a benefit for restoring the church's historic organs.
Video: Watch the Vienna Symphony Orchestra Rehearse Frank Wildhorns Danube Symphony Photo
Video: Watch the Vienna Symphony Orchestra Rehearse Frank Wildhorn's 'Danube Symphony'
Watch a rehearsal of the world premiere of Frank Wildhorn's 'Danube Symphony' performed by the Vienna Symphony Orchestra.
Review: CARMEN (in English Translation) Rose Hall, Jazz At Lincoln Center Photo
Review: CARMEN (in English Translation) Rose Hall, Jazz At Lincoln Center
If you were under the impression that the term 'Opéra Comique' meant a 'comic opera', you might be literally correct, but truthfully the joke would be on you. What does it really mean? Opéra Comique is a genre of French opera first developed in the eighteenth century.

Industry Classifieds


From This Author - Richard Sasanow

Richard Sasanow has been BroadwayWorld.com's Opera Editor for many years, with interests covering contemporary works, standard repertoire and true rarities from every era. He is an intervi... (read more about this author)


Review: How the Wisdom of Elders Influenced Musicians Davone Tines and Jennifer Koh in EVERYTHING RISES at BAMReview: How the Wisdom of Elders Influenced Musicians Davone Tines and Jennifer Koh in EVERYTHING RISES at BAM
October 18, 2022

In EVERYTHING RISES--a one-hour performance piece from African American bass-baritone Davone Tines and Korean American violinist Jennifer Koh that had its East Coast premiere last week as part of BAM’s Next Wave series--we see these two virtuoso musicians take control of their careers, with the help of their matriarchs.
Review: That Was No LADY, in Mtsensk or Anywhere Else, But Boy Was She Spectacular!Review: That Was No LADY, in Mtsensk or Anywhere Else, But Boy Was She Spectacular!
October 10, 2022

Afraid of Shostakovich? Don’t be. LADY MACBETH OF MTSENSK is a glory to behold, in Graham Vick’s knockout production, designed and costumed by Paul Brown, staged this time by Paula Suozzi, with Ron Howell’s choreography. And there were times when the music, with the Met orchestra under the firm, smart baton of Keri-Lynn Wilson, almost sounded like, yes, Puccini, while it was clearly expressionist as well.
Review: A Singular Sensation Returns to Philadelphia Opera with the O22 FestivalReview: A Singular Sensation Returns to Philadelphia Opera with the O22 Festival
October 6, 2022

O22, as Opera Philadelphia's festival was called this year, wasn’t exactly “something old, something new” but more like big fat sandwich cookie. On one side, there was a kind of “traditional” contemporary opera, Hosokawa’s THE RAVEN , a big filling of Rossini’s OTELLO opera seria in the middle, and finished with the Little-Waldman BLACK LODGE, a rock opera that was half ear-blasting concert performed live, half film.
Review: IDOMENEO Returns to Met with Splendid Spyres, Glistening Fang, under Honeck's Fluid Conducting in House DebutReview: IDOMENEO Returns to Met with Splendid Spyres, Glistening Fang, under Honeck's Fluid Conducting in House Debut
September 30, 2022

On the second night of the new season, the Met went for Mozart, with his early success, IDOMENEO, in a fluid and elegant performance, but it was hardly 'business as usual.'
Review: Cherubini's MEDEA with a Shattering Radvanovsky Opens Met Season, Proving 'Hell Hath No Fury like a Woman Scorned'Review: Cherubini's MEDEA with a Shattering Radvanovsky Opens Met Season, Proving 'Hell Hath No Fury like a Woman Scorned'
September 28, 2022

Written over 400 years ago, Cherubini’s MEDEA finally made it to the Met on the season’s opening night, in a new production by David McVicar. Was it worth the wait? If you take it for Sondra Radvanovsky’s performance in the title role, a chilling, a Herculean task, it earns an unqualified yes. She’s not afraid to rant and rave, or emit ugly sounds to show off her anger.