Regina Opera Presents a Double Bill of 'Gianni Schicchi' and Golden Jubilee Concert

Regina Opera Company, Brooklyn presents a double bill of "Gianni Schicchi" + "Golden Jubilee Concert" with full orchestra on Saturday March 7 and Sunday March 8, 2020 at 3 PM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, 5902 6th Avenue, Brooklyn (between 59th and 60th Streets).

Ticket Price: $25 - General Admission; $20 - Seniors / College students under 25; Teens - $5; Children - Free

Travel: "N" or "R" train to 59th Street; or by bus: B-9, B-63, B-70.

"Where there's a will, there's a way!!" This old adage will play out on the stage of Regina Opera as Regina Opera presents Puccini's comedy Gianni Schicchi on February 29, March 1, 7 and 8, 2020, presented with English supertitles. Paired with this one-act masterpiece is Regina Opera's "Golden Jubilee Concert" a one-hour program of opera excerpts by Verdi and other opera composers..

Gianni Schicchi tells the tale of the family of old Buoso Donati who learn that the dead man's will left his wealth to the Church, and little to them. The relatives seek to "sweeten" the will with the help of Gianni Schicchi, a clever local resident.

The Opera and Concert will be accompanied by 35-piece orchestra. The Opera, staged by Linda Lehr, will be conducted by Elizabeth Hastings; the Concert will be conducted by Gregory Ortega.

Featured in the opera are:

Robert Garner & Nobuki Momma - alternate in the title role of Gianni Schicchi

HeeJae Kim & Chad Kranak - Rinuccio

Hannah Stone and Cate Webber - Lauretta

