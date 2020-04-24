Preview: Virtually Fabulous--or Fabulously Virtual--Met's Gala In-Home Event from New York to Tbilisi, Paris to Moscow at 1pm EDT, April 25

Photo: The Met

For all you lovelorn, "live opera"-lovers, the Metropolitan Opera is coming to the rescue from COVID-19 this afternoon, Saturday April 25, at 1pm in New York, with a gala concert featuring over 40 artists performing direct from their homes around the world. The free event will be streamed live on the Met's website and then available until 6:30pm EDT on Sunday, April 26. It will be hosted by the Met's General Manager Peter Gelb (in New York) and Music Director Yannick Nezet-Seguin (in Montreal), who will also perform as pianist.

Nezet-Seguin will also be seen in prerecorded performances by the Met Orchestra and Chorus, created from the homes of the musicians over the last few days.

While the exact rundown of pieces being featured in the concert hasn't yet been released, the list of participants, alphabetically speaking, and their locations, follows:

Ildar Abdrazakov, Moscow, RUS

Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak, Le Raincy, FR

Marco Armiliato, Lugano, CH

Jamie Barton, Atlanta, GA

Piotr Beczała, Zabnica, POL

Angel Blue, Alpine, NJ

Lawrence Brownlee, Niceville, FL

Joseph Calleja, Mellieha, MLT

Javier Camarena, Zurich, CH

Nicole Car and Etienne Dupuis, Paris, FR

David Chan, Closter, NJ

Anthony Roth Costanzo, New York, NY

Stephen Costello and Yoon Kwon Costello, New York, NY

Diana Damrau and Nicolas Testé, Orange, FR

Michael Fabiano, Bonita Springs, FL

Renee Fleming, Virginia

Elīna Garanča, Riga, LVA

Gunther Groissböck, Lugano, CH

Jonas Kaufmann, Munich, DE

Quinn Kelsey, Toronto, CAN

Isabel Leonard, New York, NY

Ambrogio Maestri, Lugano, CH

Peter Mattei, Stockholm Archipelago, SWE

Erin Morley, New Haven, CT

Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov, Vienna, AUT

Lisette Oropesa, Baton Rouge, LA

Rene Pape, Dresden, DE

Ailyn Perez and Soloman Howard, Chicago, IL

Matthew Polenzani, Pelham, NY

Anita Rachvelishvili, Tbilisi, GE

Golda Schultz, Bavaria, DE

Nadine Sierra, Valencia, ES

Bryn Terfel and Hannah Stone, Wales, UK

Elza van den Heever, Montpellier, FR

Michael Volle, Berlin, DE

Sonya Yoncheva, Geneva, CH

The At-Home Gala is part of the Met's urgent "The Voice Must Be Heard" fundraising campaign to support the company and protect its future. Donations can also be made by text message: Text METOPERA to 44321 in the US or 1-917-999-0700 for other countries. Standard text messaging rates apply.

For more information about the Met, including free operas on demand, visit its website.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories