Pittsburgh Opera Presents First-Ever Spanish Opera FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS
Pittsburgh Opera continues its 81st season with its first-ever Spanish-language opera, Daniel Catán and Marcela Fuentes-Berain's magical Florencia en el Amazonas.
Florencia Grimaldi is a famous opera singer traveling to perform at the opera house in Manaus, Brazil, in the early 1900s. She also hopes to find her long-lost lover Cristóbal, a butterfly hunter who has disappeared into the Amazon jungle.
Florencia journeys down the Amazon river by steamship with a cast of colorful characters, including an intrepid female journalist and a couple looking to rekindle their love. As they penetrate deeper and deeper into the heart of the Amazon, the passengers and crew realize their voyage is not just a physical journey, but also a mystical one.
Inspired by the magic realism of Nobel Prize-winning novelist Gabriel García Márquez and his novels Love in the Time of Cholera and One Hundred Years of Solitude, Florencia en el Amazonas features lush, melodic music and ever-changing backdrops of mysterious beauty.
As always, English supertitles will be projected above the stage.
Single tickets for adults start at just $14; kids and teens ages 6-18 are half-price. For tickets call 412-456-6666, visit the Box Office at Theater Square, or buy online at pittsburghopera.org or CulturalDistrict.org. Group discounts, including student discounts, are available.