Pittsburgh Opera Announces Its 2021-22 Resident Artists

Pittsburgh Opera has announced its roster of 2021-22 Resident Artists.

They include:

Pittsburgh Opera's Resident Artist Program is one of the country's leading training programs for young singers. More than 500 applicants from around the world vie for just a handful of openings. After completing advanced education such as graduate degrees, Pittsburgh Opera's Resident Artists further their careers under the guidance of the opera world's leaders and innovators, including master classes with opera legends. They study languages, diction, movement, and acting, while developing their vocal skills, expanding their repertoire, and performing on stage in Pittsburgh Opera productions.

New this season is the Resident Artist Artistic Administration Assistant position. The position is intended to be filled by an individual from a historically underrepresented group within the opera industry. "The Artistic Administration position is a natural next step for our Resident Artist program," says Pittsburgh Opera General Director Christopher Hahn "For our industry to thrive, it needs a steady pipeline of not only singers and stage directors, but also artistic administrators. This new position will give talented individuals the skills and experience they need for a successful career in Artistic Administration."

Pittsburgh Audiences will have multiple chances to see and hear the Resident Artists in person over the coming weeks. They will be performing at:

The Market Square Farmer's Market in downtown Pittsburgh, Sept. 23rd and 30th, between 11:30AM and 1:30PM

The Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council's Restart the ArtsMobile, Sept. 24th from 4:00-5:00PM at the Boys & Girls Club: Penn Hills, and Sept. 25th from 4:00-5:00PM at the Fox Chapel Community Day in McCahill Park

Pittsburgh Opera's Rising Stars Concert, Sunday, October 3rd from 6:00-7:30pm at Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters

Pittsburgh Opera's October Brown Bag Concert, Saturday, October 16th at noon at Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters

Pittsburgh Opera's Resident Artist Program has fostered the careers of many singers that now perform on the world stage. Pittsburgh Opera's Resident Artists have gone on to headline at the world's most prestigious opera houses, including the Metropolitan Opera.