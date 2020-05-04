Pianist And Composer Conrad Tao to Appear Live With YoungArts

On May 7 at 7pm ET on youngarts.org, acclaimed pianist and composer, Conrad Tao (2011 YoungArts Winner in Classical Music & U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts) will explore and expand livestreaming as a medium through the experimental use of equipment, acoustic and electroacoustic elements, and beautifully gripping improvisations with music by Todd Moellenberg, Dan Thorpe, Ruth Crawford Seeger, Federico Mompou and Brahms, among others.

Presented by National YoungArts Foundation, the performance is a part of the quarterly YoungArts at Ted's series and was originally scheduled to take place on the YoungArts campus in Miami. Now YoungArts is inviting audiences into Tao's home in New York. Find more information and RSVP here.

The following week, Andrew Norman (1998 YoungArts Winner in Classical Music) and Jennifer Koh (1994 YoungArts Winner in Classical Music) will host an online talk for young composers offering advice and suggestions in these challenging times based on their experience. Last by not least, on May 16, Koh will perform one of Norman's compositions in her ALONE TOGETHER livestream series, supported by YoungArts as a commissioning partner.

Conrad Tao has appeared worldwide as a pianist and composer, and has been dubbed a musician of "probing intellect and open-hearted vision" by The New York Times, who also cited him "one of five classical music faces to watch" in the 2018-19 season. Tao is a recipient of the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant and was named a Gilmore Young Artist-an honor awarded every two years highlighting the most promising American pianists of the new generation. He has performed with the New York Philharmonic, LA Opera, LA Philharmonic, and Boston Symphony in addition to international debuts.

Jennifer Koh is a violinist recognized around the world for her intense, commanding performances, delivered with dazzling virtuosity and technical assurance. She boasts a eclectic repertoire - promoting diversity and inclusivity in classical music. Koh continues her critically acclaimed series this season including Limitless, The New American Concerto, Shared Madness, Bach and Beyond, and Bridge to Beethoven. She has performed with the Milwaukee Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, LA Philharmonic, and Chicago symphony among other international performances.

Andrew Norman is a composer, educator, and advocate for the music of others. He was recently praised as "the leading composer of his generation" by The Los Angeles Times and also cites as "one of the most gifted and respected composers of his generation" by The New York Times. Upcoming engagements for this American classical music composer include a year as Carnegie Halls Deb Composer's Chair, the premiere of his violin concerto with Leila Josefowicz and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and an American tour with Kiril Petrenko and the Berlin Philharmonic.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You