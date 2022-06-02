Photos: SEE CHICAGO DANCE Kicks Off Chicago Dance Month At Navy Pier
Chicago Dance Month provides a multitude of performances, classes and more highlighting artists and companies.
See Chicago Dance, the dance industry's nonprofit service organization, and its Executive Director Julia Mayer, kicked off their 10th Chicago Dance Month, this year in conjunction with the city's Year of Chicago Dance campaign, Saturday, May 28 at Navy Pier's Lake Stage. The launch included a sample of Chicago's dance community and 2022 Chicago Dance Month offerings.
Chicago Dance Month provides a multitude of performances, classes and more highlighting artists and companies. Chicago Dance Month events and Hot Deal discount offers may be found at SeeChicagoDance.com.
The launch event included performances, in alphabetical order, by:
Ajumma Rising
Dancers: Suji Choi, Joanne Gutierrez, Lynn Hitt, Anna Hu, Robin Hong Soon Kim, Soyoung Kwon, Helen Lee, Samantha Kim Morris, Margaret Pak, Mia Park, Jill McDuffee Wade
Chicago Repertory Ballet
"Transcending Quiet"
Choreography by Kia Smith
Music: big dog little dog
Costume Design: Wade Schaaf
Dancers: Mickey Erickson, Rachel Schmidt
Chicago Tap Theatre
"Flying Turtles"
Choreography by Brenda Bufalino
Music by Brenda Bufalino and Darrell Grant
Dancers: Sara Anderson, Amber Buchanan, Ali Calamoneri, Sterling Harris, Chris Large, Heather Latakas, Isaac Stauffer, Jennifer Yonally, Mark Yonally
Movement Revolution Dance Crew
Excerpt of "Ballet is Not the Foundation of All Dance"
Dancers: Ebone Ashford, Kitta Boylan, Dana Christy, Molly Harris, Jordan Odonez, Natalie Renee, Phil Wood
Najwa Dance Corps
"Wolosudun" and "Djenefoli"
Choreography by Assane Konte
Dance Corps: Cheryl Barnes, Erica Cork, Najwa Dobrez, Jamerial Goss, Bradlee Lathan, Precious Lathan, Nate Nicholes
Junior Dance Corps: Hadejahtou Faye, Jessica Nicholes
Drummers: John Chapman, Deshon Newman, Felix Pollard, Jabulani Spraggins
Raks Inferno
"All Along the Watchtower," "Drum Battle," and "The One to Survive"
Dancers: Kamrah, Raphaella Lua, Lee Na-Moo, Dawn Xiana Moon
Visceral Dance Chicago
"Ruff Celts"
Choreography by Marguerite Donlon
Music: Sam Auginer, De Dannan, Luke Kely, Kila, Sinead O'Connor, Claas Wilke
Dancers: Braeden Barnes, Meagan Cubides, Andres Castillo Gomez, Bennett Cullen, Meredith Harrill, Tyler Kerbel, Morgan McDaniel, Michelle Meltzer, Brandon Talbott, Samantha Weeks
UPCOMING CHICAGO DANCE MONTH 2022 EVENTS INCLUDE*:
Thursday Pier Dance
Navy Pier's City Stage, 600 E. Grand Ave.
Thursday, June 2 through Thursday, June 30
6 - 7:30 p.m.
FREE
A new Chicago Dance Month event this year, each Thursday a dance company teaches an introductory dance lesson to movers of all ages and skill levels at Navy Pier's City Stage.
Featuring interactive instruction with Bellydance By Phaedra, Culture Shock Chicago, Meher Dance Company, Andres Meneses of Latin Street Music & Dancing, Muntu Dance Theater and additional companies to be announced.
Wave Wall Moves
Navy Pier's Wave Wall Platform, 600 E. Grand Ave.
Saturday, June 4 through Saturday, August 22
3 - 3:30 p.m.
FREE
Pop-up dance performances and interactive dance classes running about 15 minutes each that will feature a rotating roster of dance companies each Saturday throughout the summer.
Featuring performances by Ballet 5:8, Maywood Fine Arts, Shubukai/Asian Improv Arts Midwest, Silvita Diaz Brown, Chicago Korean Dance Company, Indian Dance School, Peckish Rhodes Performing Arts Society, House of Dov, Delve Showcase, Joel Hall Dancers and Center, Hip Hop and Fashion by Rodney Ismeil and additional companies to be added
On the Move
In Partnership with Chicago Park District and Night Out in the Parks
Tuesday, June 7
Tuesday, June 21
4:30 - 6 p.m.
Location: Sherman Park, 1301 W. 52nd Street.
Performances in a progressive episodic dance events that feature a series of short, site-specific pieces. Winding through public spaces, audiences will be invited to
follow a map and discover hidden pockets of performances. This event is in partnership with the Chicago Park District and Night Out in the Parks.
Hosts and Arts Partners in Residence Ayodele Drum & Dance, with J. Lindsay Brown, dropshift dance, Synapse Arts, Ishti Dance, Dance in the Parks, Maggie Bridger, Dancing Petals, Mariah Eastman, Yin-He Dance , Chicago DantzTheatre Ensemble, Perceptual Motion, Inc, Moonwater Dance, Noumenon Dance Company, Dancing Petals and additional companies to be announced.
*See Chicago Dance will follow all current safety protocols from national, state and local governments. Programs and performers may change due to any updates without notice.
Photo Credit: Michelle Reid -
Phillip Wood
Brandon Talbott, Morgan Reed McDaniel and Tyler Kerbel
Najwa Dance Corps
Dawn Xiana Moon and Raphaella Lua
Audiences enjoy the free performances and lessons at the May 28 launch
Mickey Erickson and Rachel Schmidt
Joanne Gutierrez, Lynn Hitt, Helen Lee, Soon-Young Oh, Soyoung Kwon, Mia Park, Jinny Gerhardt, Suji Choi, Anna Hu, Margaret Pak, Samantha Kim Morris