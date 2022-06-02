Photos: SEE CHICAGO DANCE Kicks Off Chicago Dance Month At Navy Pier

See Chicago Dance, the dance industry's nonprofit service organization, and its Executive Director Julia Mayer, kicked off their 10th Chicago Dance Month, this year in conjunction with the city's Year of Chicago Dance campaign, Saturday, May 28 at Navy Pier's Lake Stage. The launch included a sample of Chicago's dance community and 2022 Chicago Dance Month offerings.

Chicago Dance Month provides a multitude of performances, classes and more highlighting artists and companies. Chicago Dance Month events and Hot Deal discount offers may be found at SeeChicagoDance.com.

The launch event included performances, in alphabetical order, by:

Ajumma Rising

Dancers: Suji Choi, Joanne Gutierrez, Lynn Hitt, Anna Hu, Robin Hong Soon Kim, Soyoung Kwon, Helen Lee, Samantha Kim Morris, Margaret Pak, Mia Park, Jill McDuffee Wade

Chicago Repertory Ballet

"Transcending Quiet"

Choreography by Kia Smith

Music: big dog little dog

Costume Design: Wade Schaaf

Dancers: Mickey Erickson, Rachel Schmidt

Chicago Tap Theatre

"Flying Turtles"

Choreography by Brenda Bufalino

Music by Brenda Bufalino and Darrell Grant

Dancers: Sara Anderson, Amber Buchanan, Ali Calamoneri, Sterling Harris, Chris Large, Heather Latakas, Isaac Stauffer, Jennifer Yonally, Mark Yonally

Movement Revolution Dance Crew

Excerpt of "Ballet is Not the Foundation of All Dance"

Dancers: Ebone Ashford, Kitta Boylan, Dana Christy, Molly Harris, Jordan Odonez, Natalie Renee, Phil Wood

Najwa Dance Corps

"Wolosudun" and "Djenefoli"

Choreography by Assane Konte

Dance Corps: Cheryl Barnes, Erica Cork, Najwa Dobrez, Jamerial Goss, Bradlee Lathan, Precious Lathan, Nate Nicholes

Junior Dance Corps: Hadejahtou Faye, Jessica Nicholes

Drummers: John Chapman, Deshon Newman, Felix Pollard, Jabulani Spraggins

Raks Inferno

"All Along the Watchtower," "Drum Battle," and "The One to Survive"

Dancers: Kamrah, Raphaella Lua, Lee Na-Moo, Dawn Xiana Moon

Visceral Dance Chicago

"Ruff Celts"

Choreography by Marguerite Donlon

Music: Sam Auginer, De Dannan, Luke Kely, Kila, Sinead O'Connor, Claas Wilke

Dancers: Braeden Barnes, Meagan Cubides, Andres Castillo Gomez, Bennett Cullen, Meredith Harrill, Tyler Kerbel, Morgan McDaniel, Michelle Meltzer, Brandon Talbott, Samantha Weeks

UPCOMING CHICAGO DANCE MONTH 2022 EVENTS INCLUDE*:

Thursday Pier Dance

Navy Pier's City Stage, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Thursday, June 2 through Thursday, June 30

6 - 7:30 p.m.

FREE

A new Chicago Dance Month event this year, each Thursday a dance company teaches an introductory dance lesson to movers of all ages and skill levels at Navy Pier's City Stage.

Featuring interactive instruction with Bellydance By Phaedra, Culture Shock Chicago, Meher Dance Company, Andres Meneses of Latin Street Music & Dancing, Muntu Dance Theater and additional companies to be announced.

Wave Wall Moves

Navy Pier's Wave Wall Platform, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Saturday, June 4 through Saturday, August 22

3 - 3:30 p.m.

FREE

Pop-up dance performances and interactive dance classes running about 15 minutes each that will feature a rotating roster of dance companies each Saturday throughout the summer.

Featuring performances by Ballet 5:8, Maywood Fine Arts, Shubukai/Asian Improv Arts Midwest, Silvita Diaz Brown, Chicago Korean Dance Company, Indian Dance School, Peckish Rhodes Performing Arts Society, House of Dov, Delve Showcase, Joel Hall Dancers and Center, Hip Hop and Fashion by Rodney Ismeil and additional companies to be added

On the Move

In Partnership with Chicago Park District and Night Out in the Parks

Tuesday, June 7

Tuesday, June 21

4:30 - 6 p.m.

Location: Sherman Park, 1301 W. 52nd Street.

Performances in a progressive episodic dance events that feature a series of short, site-specific pieces. Winding through public spaces, audiences will be invited to

follow a map and discover hidden pockets of performances. This event is in partnership with the Chicago Park District and Night Out in the Parks.

Hosts and Arts Partners in Residence Ayodele Drum & Dance, with J. Lindsay Brown, dropshift dance, Synapse Arts, Ishti Dance, Dance in the Parks, Maggie Bridger, Dancing Petals, Mariah Eastman, Yin-He Dance , Chicago DantzTheatre Ensemble, Perceptual Motion, Inc, Moonwater Dance, Noumenon Dance Company, Dancing Petals and additional companies to be announced.

*See Chicago Dance will follow all current safety protocols from national, state and local governments. Programs and performers may change due to any updates without notice.