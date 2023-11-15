Photos: Get a First Look at Pittsburgh Opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN

Catch the production November 17 and 19.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Every seven years a ghostly ship pulls into port captained by a man known simply as The Dutchman. Condemned to eternally roam the seven seas, only the pure heart of a faithful bride can free The Dutchman from a demonic curse. In a windswept fishing village, he finds Senta, a young woman obsessed with his dark legend. But can this match made in heaven truly save him from his hellish fate?

Wagner’s thunderous score brings this haunting tale to life with all the power of a stormy and turbulent sea.

Pittsburgh Opera is proud to present Wagner’s sweeping epic The Flying Dutchman for the first time in over 20 years.

They were taken at the Benedum Center in downtown Pittsburgh at the final dress rehearsal on November 9th. The Flying Dutchman is being performed there November 17 and 19.  Tickets start at $15, see pittsburghopera.org for details.

Photo credit: David Bachman Photography

Photos: Get a First Look at Pittsburgh Opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
XX

Photos: Get a First Look at Pittsburgh Opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Daniel O'Hearn

Photos: Get a First Look at Pittsburgh Opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Daniel O'Hearn

Photos: Get a First Look at Pittsburgh Opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Kyle Albertson

Photos: Get a First Look at Pittsburgh Opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Kyle Albertson

Photos: Get a First Look at Pittsburgh Opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Kyle Albertson

Photos: Get a First Look at Pittsburgh Opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Kyle Albertson

Photos: Get a First Look at Pittsburgh Opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Peter Volpe and Daniel O'Hearn

Photos: Get a First Look at Pittsburgh Opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Peter Volpe

Photos: Get a First Look at Pittsburgh Opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
The chorus and Daniel O'Hearn

Photos: Get a First Look at Pittsburgh Opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Leah Heater

Photos: Get a First Look at Pittsburgh Opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Marjorie Owens

Photos: Get a First Look at Pittsburgh Opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Marjorie Owens and Bryan Register

Photos: Get a First Look at Pittsburgh Opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Bryan Register and Marjorie Owens

Photos: Get a First Look at Pittsburgh Opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Kyle Albertson and Marjorie Owens

Photos: Get a First Look at Pittsburgh Opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Pittsburgh Opera Chorus

Photos: Get a First Look at Pittsburgh Opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Pittsburgh Opera Chorus and Daniel O'Hearn

Photos: Get a First Look at Pittsburgh Opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Pittsburgh Opera Chorus and Daniel O'Hearn

Photos: Get a First Look at Pittsburgh Opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Pittsburgh Opera Ghost Chorus

Photos: Get a First Look at Pittsburgh Opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Kyle Albertson and Marjorie Owens




