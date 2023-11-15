Photos: Get a First Look at Pittsburgh Opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN

Every seven years a ghostly ship pulls into port captained by a man known simply as The Dutchman. Condemned to eternally roam the seven seas, only the pure heart of a faithful bride can free The Dutchman from a demonic curse. In a windswept fishing village, he finds Senta, a young woman obsessed with his dark legend. But can this match made in heaven truly save him from his hellish fate?

Wagner’s thunderous score brings this haunting tale to life with all the power of a stormy and turbulent sea.

Pittsburgh Opera is proud to present Wagner’s sweeping epic The Flying Dutchman for the first time in over 20 years.

They were taken at the Benedum Center in downtown Pittsburgh at the final dress rehearsal on November 9th. The Flying Dutchman is being performed there November 17 and 19. Tickets start at $15, see pittsburghopera.org for details.

Photo credit: David Bachman Photography