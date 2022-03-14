Photos: Bellissima Opera Presents International Women's Day Concert

The history of women and equity in the arts is one of the most important topics of conversation and action. The work of women artists at the concert and our collectively talented colleagues is immensely significant because it means preserving the arts. The sharing of these intimate face-to-face stories provides opportunities and community-based vocal performances.

International Women's Day was founded in 1911, to accelerate progress towards equal rights. Today, IWD is embraced by groups collectively around the world. Working In Concert's Bellissima Opera initiative constellates bringing together a dream team of the right people at an appropriate time in a suitable way - International Women's Day is just the healing arts performance we need.

Check out photos below!

Concert attendees take home memories and melodies from local female composers: Patrice Michaels, Lena J. McLin, Elizabeth Rudolph, and Lita Grier, whose songs were performed at the concert. Planning for next year's much-anticipated event is in the works!