Photo Flash: Palm Beach Opera Celebrates TURANDOT with Record-Breaking Dinner

Palm Beach Opera and nearly 200 supporters toasted to opening night of Giacomo Puccini's "Turandot" and celebrated former General Director Daniel Biaggi at Kravis Center's Cohen Pavilion for Opening Night Dinner, drawing record-breaking attendance.

Guests were first welcomed by Palm Beach Opera's Chairman of the Board Dennis Williams, who recognized Biaggi for his years of service with a company award, followed by General Director David Walker, who introduced the production, shared unique insights into both the composer and opera, and celebrated the company's Co-Producer Society, whose financial support is directly applied to mainstage production expenses.

Palm Beach Opera's "Turandot" garnered positive reviews from critics, praised as an "impressive spectacle" by South Florida Classical Review and for its "first-rate cast" by Palm Beach Daily News. The production now ranks among the top grossing operas in the company's recent history.

"The incredible success of 'Turandot' attests to the rising level of artistry and talent we strive to present each season, to our enhanced audience building initiatives, and to the extraordinary support of our growing Co-Producer family," said Walker. "Coupled with rave reviews, more than 180 guests at our Opening Night Dinner, and the highest ticket sales for a single opera production in 12 seasons, we have much to celebrate and more to look forward to."

"Turandot" was generously underwritten by the following members of Palm Beach Opera's Co-Producer Society: Executive Producer Ronnie Isenberg; Producers Bloomberg Philanthropies, Ari Rifkin, Chief Conductor Sponsor, Toni and Martin Sosnoff, Scenery and Costumes Underwriters; Triple Co-Producers Sanford Baklor and Arlene Kaufman, Opening Night Sponsors, Patricia Lester, in loving memory of Howard Lester; Co-Producers Ken and Andrea Brodlieb, Delphine and Douglas Daft, The Daft Family Foundation, Director Sponsor, Keturah Stickann, Randell and Rebecca Doane, Marc Solomon, Solomon Family Foundation Trust, Ed and Lynn Streim; Associate Co-Producers Annette Friedland, and Charles and Merill Gottesman, Concertmaster Sponsor.

Jeffrey and Lee Ann and Alderton, Veronica Atkins, Gladys Benenson, David Brodsky, Gerald and Sandra Fineberg, Randell and Rebecca Doane, Isanne and Sanford Fisher, Annette Friedland, Ann and Robert Fromer, Joan and David Genser, Sandra and Paul Goldner, Arlette Gordon, Merrill and Charles Gottesman, Barbara Greis and Howard Gottlieb, Peter and Linda Hoffman, Sanford Baklor and Arlene Kaufman, Jerry and Judith Kaufman, Ingrid Kosowsky, Marsha and Henry Laufer, Peter and Elaine McCombs, Suzanne Niedland, Anka Palitz, Nancy and Jay Parker, Ari Rifkin, Toni and Martin Sosnoff, Ed and Lynn Streim, James and Jennifer Takats, Roseanne and Dennis Williams, Daniel Biaggi, and Palm Beach Opera's General Director Director David Walker were all in attendance among others.

The remaining performances of the company's 19-20 season include Rossini's "Il Barbiere di Siviglia" and "Children's Performance: The Barber of Seville" in February, and Tchaikovsky's "Eugene Onegin" in March.





