Photo Flash: Opera San José Presents HANSEL AND GRETEL

Opera San José is launching the holidays with a family-friendly production of Engelbert Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel that offers treats to go along with this irresistible fairy tale. Kids who attend will not only enjoy a fully produced opera, but will also receive a small gift upon entrance, treats, and opportunities to interact with costumed characters and be photographed in fun, fairy tale settings in the lobby.

Recommended for children ages 6 and over. Hansel and Gretel will be performed November 16 - December 1, 2019 (dates/times below) at the California Theatre, 345 South 1st Street, San José. For tickets ($9 students age 25/under with student ID, $29-$219 adults) or more information, visit operasj.org or call (408) 437-4450.

Opera San José's Hansel and Gretel presents an excellent introduction to opera for the youngest of music lovers, with a fantastical world including colorful Candyland sets, first-class singing, and a chance to view other clever children appearing on stage as angels and gingerbread cookies. While adults enjoy the rich score inspired by the sophisticated orchestrations of Wagner, youngsters will be transported by the not-very-scary tale of two children who use their wits to overcome a bumbling witch, setting free a whole batch of gingerbread children from her fearful spell.

Hansel and Gretel by composer Engelbert Humperdinck and librettist Adelheid Wette will be sung in English with English supertitles with a runtime just under 2 hours, including intermission. Opera San José Music Director Joseph Marcheso conducts one of his favorite scores, while Layna Chianakas provides stage direction. Christopher Ray, Opera San José's current Resident Conductor, will be conducting on November 24th and December 1st. Other members of the creative team include Mark Foehringer (Choreographer), Larry Hancock (Set Designer), Elizabeth Poindexter (Costume Design), Alyssa Oania (Costume Director), Pamila Z. Gray (Lighting Designer), Christina Martin (Wigs/Makeup), and Peggy Spool (Chorus Master).



Cast members of Hansel and Gretel are Stephanie Sanchez (Hansel), Elena Galván (Gretel), Kerriann Otaño (Mother), Eugene Brancoveanu (Father), Kerriann Otaño (Witch), Amy Gomerac (Dew Fairy), and Talin Nalbandian (Sandman).

