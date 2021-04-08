Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Opera SB Presents DON PASQUALE, A Live Drive-In Opera

Enjoy hijinks reminiscent of the 1920s as you immerse yourself in this new and bold Don Pasquale.

Apr. 8, 2021  

Check out photos from the Room Run rehearsal ahead of Opera Santa Barbara's Don Pasquale, A Live Drive-In Opera on Saturday, April 10 at 7:30PM at Concerts In Your Car at the Ventura County Fairgrounds

Taking a cue from Santa Barbara's own history, director Josh Shaw sets the story in the 1920s, just after the height of the silent film era. Enjoy the hijinks reminiscent of that time as you immerse yourself in this new and bold Don Pasquale. So get comfortable, turn up the dial on your car radio and follow along for some slapstick comedy that would rival the greats and unforgettable music that will stay with you long after you drive away.

Starring soprano Jana McIntyre as Norina, bass Andrew Potter as "Donald J. Pasquale", baritone Efraín Solís as Malatesta, and tenor Matthew Grills as Ernesto. Stage Direction by Josh Shaw of Pacific Opera Project. Conductor, General and Artistic Director Kostis Protopapas.

For tickets visit: https://bit.ly/OSBPasqualeLive

Photo Credit: Zach Mendez

Photos: Opera SB Presents DON PASQUALE, A Live Drive-In Opera

Efraín Solís, Andrew Potter

Photos: Opera SB Presents DON PASQUALE, A Live Drive-In Opera
Andrew Potter, Efraín Solís

Photos: Opera SB Presents DON PASQUALE, A Live Drive-In Opera
Andrew Potter, Efraín Solís

Photos: Opera SB Presents DON PASQUALE, A Live Drive-In Opera
Andrew Potter, Efraín Solís

Photos: Opera SB Presents DON PASQUALE, A Live Drive-In Opera

  1. Efraín Solís, Jana McIntyre

Photos: Opera SB Presents DON PASQUALE, A Live Drive-In Opera
Jana McIntyre, Matthew Grills

Photos: Opera SB Presents DON PASQUALE, A Live Drive-In Opera Efraín Solís

Photos: Opera SB Presents DON PASQUALE, A Live Drive-In Opera
Andrew Potter

Photos: Opera SB Presents DON PASQUALE, A Live Drive-In Opera
Efraín Solís, Jana McIntyre, Matthew Grills


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Hannah Cruz
Hannah Cruz
Jack Sippel
Jack Sippel
Donna Lynne Champlin
Donna Lynne Champlin

Related Articles View More Opera Stories
Tickets On Sale Now for THE BROOKLYN JOB World Premiere from New Camerata Opera Photo

Tickets On Sale Now for THE BROOKLYN JOB World Premiere from New Camerata Opera

Juilliard Launches Streaming Initiative to Share Performances With a Global Audience Photo

Juilliard Launches Streaming Initiative to Share Performances With a Global Audience

The Met Announces WAGNERIANS IN CONCERT and THREE DIVAS as Part of Met Stars Live in Conce Photo

The Met Announces WAGNERIANS IN CONCERT and THREE DIVAS as Part of 'Met Stars Live in Concert' Series

Opera North Announces Post-Lockdown Performances Photo

Opera North Announces Post-Lockdown Performances


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!