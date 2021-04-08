Photos: Opera SB Presents DON PASQUALE, A Live Drive-In Opera

Check out photos from the Room Run rehearsal ahead of Opera Santa Barbara's Don Pasquale, A Live Drive-In Opera on Saturday, April 10 at 7:30PM at Concerts In Your Car at the Ventura County Fairgrounds

Taking a cue from Santa Barbara's own history, director Josh Shaw sets the story in the 1920s, just after the height of the silent film era. Enjoy the hijinks reminiscent of that time as you immerse yourself in this new and bold Don Pasquale. So get comfortable, turn up the dial on your car radio and follow along for some slapstick comedy that would rival the greats and unforgettable music that will stay with you long after you drive away.

Starring soprano Jana McIntyre as Norina, bass Andrew Potter as "Donald J. Pasquale", baritone Efraín Solís as Malatesta, and tenor Matthew Grills as Ernesto. Stage Direction by Josh Shaw of Pacific Opera Project. Conductor, General and Artistic Director Kostis Protopapas.

For tickets visit: https://bit.ly/OSBPasqualeLive

Photo Credit: Zach Mendez