Advertisement

Photo Flash: Kentucky Opera's THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO Opens Tomorrow

Article Pixel Feb. 13, 2020  

Kentucky Opera's The Marriage Of Figaro opens tomorrow with two performances over Valentine's Day weekend.

Witness the redemptive power of friendship in what many call the perfect opera. Mozart takes audiences on an adventure of love and deception. Countess Almaviva conspires with the young couple Figaro and Susanna to thwart the Count's devious intentions to ruin the young couple's wedding day. Will Susanna and Figaro make it to the altar?

Tickets on sale now. Visit kyopera.org or call 502.584.7777

Photo Credit: Bill Brymer

Photo Flash: Kentucky Opera's THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO Opens Tomorrow
Magda-Sophia Gartner

Photo Flash: Kentucky Opera's THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO Opens Tomorrow
Amber Monroe

Photo Flash: Kentucky Opera's THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO Opens Tomorrow
Tess Alitveros

Photo Flash: Kentucky Opera's THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO Opens Tomorrow
Zachary Owen

Photo Flash: Kentucky Opera's THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO Opens Tomorrow
Tess Alitveros and André Courville

Photo Flash: Kentucky Opera's THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO Opens Tomorrow
The cast of Kentucky Operaa??s The Marriage of Figaro

Photo Flash: Kentucky Opera's THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO Opens Tomorrow
Zachary Owen, Rebekah Bortz Hardin, Alexander Scheuermann, and Brian Vu




Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Violinist Andrey Baranov Joins InterHarmony Festival In Italy In July
  • Pianist Alexei Volodin Joins InterHarmony Festival Series In Italy In July
  • Salon/Sanctuary Concerts Partners With Venetian Institutions For Early Music Concerts In Venice
  • Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Italy Awards
    • Advertisement