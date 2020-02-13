Photo Flash: Kentucky Opera's THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO Opens Tomorrow

Kentucky Opera's The Marriage Of Figaro opens tomorrow with two performances over Valentine's Day weekend.

Witness the redemptive power of friendship in what many call the perfect opera. Mozart takes audiences on an adventure of love and deception. Countess Almaviva conspires with the young couple Figaro and Susanna to thwart the Count's devious intentions to ruin the young couple's wedding day. Will Susanna and Figaro make it to the altar?

Tickets on sale now. Visit kyopera.org or call 502.584.7777

Photo Credit: Bill Brymer



Magda-Sophia Gartner

Amber Monroe

Tess Alitveros

Zachary Owen

Tess Alitveros and André Courville

The cast of Kentucky Operaa??s The Marriage of Figaro

Zachary Owen, Rebekah Bortz Hardin, Alexander Scheuermann, and Brian Vu





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You