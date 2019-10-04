Photo Flash: BLUEBEARD'S CASTLE / ERWARTUNG at the New York Philharmonic

Check out photos from the September 26th performance of Jaap van Zweden conducting the New York Philharmonic premiere of Bengt Gomér's production of Erwartung and Bluebeard's Castle!

A woman wanders a forest at night desperately searching for her lover. Newlyweds Duke Bluebeard (Johannes Martin Kränzle) and Judith (2018 Birgit Nilsson Prize recipient Nina Stemme) tour the Duke's dark castle, each of its seven rooms more shocking than the last. Jaap van Zweden conducts the US Stage Premiere of Bengt Gomér's bold production of Bartók's Bluebeard's Castle and Schoenberg's Erwartung (Katarina Karnéus), both psychological one-act operas.

US Stage Premiere of Bengt Gomér's production of Erwartung and Bluebeard's Castle in collaboration with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra

Photos by Chris Lee





