Philip Glass Opera CIRCUS DAYS AND NIGHTS Will Premiere at Malmo Opera in 2021

Philip Glass's new opera, Circus Days and Nights will have its world premiere in 2021 in Sweden at Malmo Opera.

The new opera is by Philip Glass with libretto by David Henry Hwang and Tilde Björfors, based on a collection of poems by Robert Lax. Circus Days and Nights is co-produced by Cirkus Cirkör and Malmö Opera.

The world premiere will be at Malmö Opera May 29, 2021. The tour then continues to Stockholm, Hong Kong and venues in England, Norway, France and USA.

Circus Days and Nights is a circus opera in three acts, inspired by Robert Lax's Circus Days and Nights, a collection of poems that focuses on the poet's fascination with acrobats and the circus lifestyle, and takes us on the road with him when he "runs away" and joins a circus in 1940s America.





