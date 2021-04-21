Palm Beach Opera to Return to Kravis Center for 2022 Season

Palm Beach Opera has announced the planned repertoire for its 2022 Season, which will mark the company's 60th anniversary and a return to the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

For the company's 60th anniversary season in 2022, Palm Beach Opera will present Bizet's "Carmen," Donizetti's "The Elixir of Love" and Lehár's "The Merry Widow" at the Kravis Center beginning in January.

"After the success of our 2021 Festival, and as the first company in the country to present live, large-scale opera since the pandemic began, we are thrilled to follow up with a triumphant return to the Kravis Center for our special and historic 60th anniversary season," said General Director David Walker. "Building on the momentum of the 2021 Festival, we are looking forward to celebrating our company's rich 60-year history and presenting another unforgettable season of extraordinary artists and live opera."

The 60th anniversary will be celebrated throughout the season with special events and concerts intended to highlight the company's many achievements while continuing to raise its profile regionally and nationally.

On Jan. 28-30, Palm Beach Opera will open its 2022 Season with Bizet's iconic "Carmen," one of the world's most popular operas. Featuring captivating melodies, irresistible characters, and a smoldering drama that has stood the test of time, "Carmen" is a sizzling masterpiece.

On Feb. 25-27, PBO will present "The Elixir of Love," marked by endearing characters, an exhilarating score, and a fizzy, vibrant production. Donizetti's light-hearted romantic comedy captivates audiences with its timeless story and universal appeal. True love triumphs in this beloved bel canto classic.

Sparks will fly in PBO's final mainstage opera of the season, "The Merry Widow," a bubbly operetta set against the backdrop of opulent Paris. Featuring a charming love story and a glittering score, Lehár's best-known work sparkles in a lavish, Art Deco-inspired production. "The Merry Widow" will run March 25-27.

The annual gala - the company's largest fundraising event of the year - will also return for the anniversary season, featuring internationally-acclaimed artist and South Florida native Nadine Sierra. Sierra's professional operatic debut took place at Palm Beach Opera in 2004 in "Dialogues of the Carmelites." The 2022 Gala will take place at The Breakers Palm Beach on Feb. 7.

"Carmen" will be sung in French, "The Elixir of Love" will be sung in Italian, and "The Merry Widow" will be sung in English, all with English supertitles projected above the stage. Previously purchased subscriptions from the 20-21 Season will be automatically rolled over to the 2022 Season - all current subscribers will be notified of their subscription status. New subscriptions for the 2022 Season will be made available to the public on June 1. For more information, visit pbopera.org or call the box office at 561-833-7888.

Palm Beach Opera is dedicated to producing live opera at an international standard of excellence, to enriching the life of the communities it serves with a diverse offering of educational programs, and to training the next generation of opera stars. Founded in 1961, the fully professional Palm Beach Opera presents main stage performances at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach and is a proud member of OPERA America and the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County.

For more information visit: https://pbopera.org/

Photo credit: Kent Miles