Palm Beach Opera Offers Streaming Productions, Educational Resources, and More Through PBO@HOME!

Palm Beach Opera is continuing to offer online content through its PBO@Home! series. Learn more about the offerings below:

SING@Home! - Young & Apprentice Artists

Each week, PBO will share a new video from their ongoing weekly recital series, "An die Musik." Each installment will feature a PBO Benenson Young Artist or a PBO Bailey Apprentice Artist, accompanied on the piano by PBO Associate Principal Coach Ksenia Leletkina.

WATCH@Home! - Streaming Performances

While there aren't any live opera performances these days, there are plenty of great archived videos of concerts, home/studio performances, and full productions.

PBO has a few resources of their own, as well as some links to the archives of other companies. Watch them in your living room, on your computer, or even from your smartphone.

LEARN@Home! - Educational Resources

One of the stated missions of the company is to provide opera education for all people, regardless of age or background.

Here you'll find some resources to help you engage with opera, and learn more about this classic art form.

LISTEN@Home! - Our Musical Suggestions

Each week, PBO will add new songs to Palm Beach Opera's Playlist on Spotify. They will be highlighting the operas of our upcoming 20-21 season.

Learn more about all of the offerings at https://pbopera.org/pbohome/.

