Palm Beach Opera Announces Additions To Board Of Directors

Palm Beach Opera Chairman David Genser and General Director David Walker are proud to share the latest additions to Palm Beach Opera's growing board of directors as the company plans for its 20-21 season.

"We are thrilled to welcome three new passionate professionals to our expanding board of directors," said Genser. "The unique experience that each of our members bring to the team strengthens the board and allows Palm Beach Opera to continue its transformative work of providing world-class opera, resident artist training, and meaningful education and community engagement programs to South Florida."

Founder of Victory Partners and Royal Ascot Partners, a successful investment and advisory firm, Todd Lazenby brings over 30 years of private equity, investment banking and corporate finance experience to Palm Beach Opera's board. Prior to founding Victory Partners, Lazenby held senior-level financial positions at banking institutions across the country, in both startup environments and at Fortune 500 companies. Lazenby currently serves on the board of many organizations, including the Promise Fund of Florida, Florida State University College of Business, Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship, and March of Dimes. Highly skilled in entrepreneurship and business, Lazenby has been an adjunct professor and guest lecturer at SMU's Cox School of Business, Baylor's Hankamer School of Business, Johns Hopkins' Carey School of Business, and the University of Baltimore's Merrick School of Business among other institutions.

David Moscow, resident of both Chicago, Illinois and Jupiter, Florida, joins Palm Beach Opera's board of directors with dynamic experience in media, retail and transportation industries. A supporter of Palm Beach Opera and an avid opera enthusiast, Moscow was president and CEO of Charles Levy Circulating Company, a national distribution media company. His previous positions also include serving as the director of USApubs Inc. and as vice chairman of the Hudson News Group. Moscow is an active member of the local Palm Beach Country Club, High Ridge Country Club, and Frenchman's Creek Beach and Country Club. Moscow earned his bachelor's degree in literature, science and arts from University of Michigan, a master's degree from Wayne State University, and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Dr. Donna Kesselman Raggio worked in both the fashion industry and on Wall Street before becoming a doctor, where she specialized in pain management and palliative care. Raggio, who joins Palm Beach Opera's board after seasons of supporting the company as a member of the Co-Producer Society and recently as a member of the Gala Council, received her medical degree from the State University of New York. She completed residency at New York's Lenox Hill Hospital, a fellowship at Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, and advanced training at Harvard Medical School. Passionate about both healthcare and the arts, Raggio currently serves as co-chair of the Northeast Council of MedShare, on the board of the Endometriosis Foundation of America, and as advisory director on Metropolitan Opera's board of directors.

"As we embark on an unprecedented season, we are excited to celebrate the newest additions to our board of directors, who play an instrumental role in Palm Beach Opera's success season after season," said Walker. "Now more than ever, we are looking forward to our return to the stage, and we are grateful to have new members join us as we plan for the future."

