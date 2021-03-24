PBS Will Present Great Performances at the Met: Jonas Kaufmann in Concert

PBS has announced that it will air Great Performances at the Met: Jonas Kaufmann in Concert this spring.

The program is set to premiere on April 2, 2021.

The superstar tenor sings a program of classic arias from the Baroque interior of the historic Polling Abbey located in the Bavarian countryside outside Munich, Germany.

Selections from this performance include "Nessun dorma" from "Turandot," "E lucevan le stelle" from "Tosca," "Ah! lève-toi, soleil" from "Roméo et Juliette," "La fleur que tu m'avais jetée" from "Carmen," "È la solita storia" from "L'Arlesiana," and "Un dì all'azzurro spazio" from "Andrea Chenier," among others.

Helmut Deutsch accompanies him on piano. The performance was filmed in July.

Learn more at https://www.pbs.org/wnet/gperf/great-performances-at-the-met-jonas-kaufmann-in-concert-about/12374/.