Opéra de Lyon Has Announced Changes to its 2020-21 Season

Opera Wire has reported that Opéra de Lyon has made changes to its schedule of productions due to the ongoing health crisis.

The company's production of "Le Coq d'or" by Rimsky-Korsakov directed by Barrie Kosky, which was originally scheduled to open in October, will be postponed until May of 2021.

The company's production of Weber's "Die Freischütz" directed by Dmitri Tcherniakov, which was set to be performed in May of 2021 will be postponed until 2022.

Ravel's "L'Heure Espagnole," which was scheduled for April 2021, will now open the Lyon season in October. The season will continue in November with a concert performance of Massenet's "Werther."

