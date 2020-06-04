Opera Theater St. Louis Presents Picker's AWAKENINGS Spotlight This Sunday

This Sunday, June 7 would have been the world premiere of Tobias Picker's new opera Awakenings at Opera Theater St. Louis.

Picker's sixth opera Awakenings tells the true story of Dr. Sacks work with survivors of the great sleeping-sickness pandemic, encephalitis lethargica, which swept across the globe in the early 20th century. Ironically, this opera about a pandemic has been postponed due to our current one.

Instead of what would have been an important night for Picker and his husband librettist Aryeh Lev Stollman-Awakenings is their first opera together and based on the book by their close, late friend Dr. Oliver Sacks-the pair will take part in an online Opening Night Spotlight event presented by OTSL that has original video contents such as music from the opera, model photos, design inspirations, and interviews with the artists in addition to the composer and librettist.

Tune in this Sunday, June 7 at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET here: https://live.geniecast.com/stlopera-awakenings/.

