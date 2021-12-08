Opera Saratoga to Present Free New Year's Eve Concert

Opera Saratoga and Proctors Collaborative announce a free New Year's Eve concert at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, featuring Broadway and Opera Star Zachary James with pianist Laurie Rogers.

The festive concert, which will take place at 7pm on Friday, December 31, 2021 will feature a variety of popular, Broadway, and classical favorites and will culminate in Opera Saratoga's much anticipated announcement of its 2022 Summer Festival Programming. https://www.operasaratoga.org/new-years-eve-celebration.

Bass Baritone Zachary James is well known to local audiences for his remarkable portrayal of the title role in Opera Saratoga's production of Man of La Mancha this past summer on the SPAC Amphitheater Stage. On Broadway, Zachary created the role of Lurch in The Addams Family, and has also been seen in South Pacificand Coram Boy, while his Off-Broadway credits include The Most Happy Fella, Irma La Douce, Sweeney Todd,and The Pirates of Penzance. On the opera stage, Zachary has performed across the globe, including at the Metropolitan Opera, English National Opera, Teatro Real, Opera Philadelphia, LA Opera, Opera Queensland, Arizona Opera, Virginia Opera, Nashville Opera, Anchorage Opera, Central City Opera, and more. Zachary has recorded multiple solo albums including his most recent Christmas release, Wonder and Joy.

Zachary will be joined by pianist Laurie Rogers, who recently celebrated her tenth anniversary as Opera Saratoga's Head of Music Staff and Director of the company's Young Artist Program. Laurie has served as Associate Conductor with LA Opera and has prepared productions for San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Dallas Opera, the Canadian Opera Company, Minnesota Opera, American Lyric Theater, Wolf Trap Opera, Utah Opera, Arizona Opera, and Washington National Opera, among many others. In addition to her role at Opera Saratoga, she currently serves as the Music Director for Opera at The Peabody Institute, and conducts and concertizes nationally.

Speaking about Opera Saratoga's new partnership with Proctors Collaborative, Opera Saratoga's Artistic and General Director Lawrence Edelson explained that "the richness of the arts is immeasurably deepened through collaboration. It has been so heartening to see arts organizations of all sizes increasingly find ways to work together to provide our community with more opportunities to connect, to be entertained, and to enjoy the transformative power of live performance - especially after a period when we were all so isolated. Together with UPH, Opera Saratoga is thrilled to be able to offer this free concert to the community, to thank them for their ongoing support, and to bring us together as we look forward to the year ahead... a year in which you will see Opera Saratoga collaborating with even more organizations across the region!"

"We are the Proctors Collaborative because we love to partner with our neighbor cultural organizations. This is a great way to open the New Year and restart what we hope will be an ever-expanding relationship with Opera Saratoga," Philip Morris, CEO of Proctors Collaborative.

Tickets for A NEW YEAR'S CELEBRATION WITH ZACHARY JAMES are available online at www.operasaratoga.org or www.universalpreservationhall.org. Tickets are free, but seating is limited, and advance reservations are highly recommended. All attendees will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to enter UPH and must remain masked at all times in the venue.