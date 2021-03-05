Opera Orlando to Present CARMEN

Opera Orlando concludes its fifth-anniversary MainStage series in person and in grand style with Georges Bizet's fiery masterwork Carmen. This ever-popular opera captivates from its opening notes to Carmen's sultry and vivacious Habanera, to Escamillo's rousing Toreador song, and finally to Don Jose's beautifully tragic Flower Song.

Acclaimed stage director Sara E. Widzer makes her Opera Orlando debut with this original production that transports the traditional Carmen from Seville, Spain to 1960s Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The opera, presented in the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center, will mesh Bizet's gorgeous score sung in French with dialogue in a new Creole translation by Haitian linguist Dr. Jean-Elie Gilles.

"It is thrilling to be able to present this opera in such a unique way," shares artistic director Grant Preisser. "Ms. Widzer has been able to maintain the heart of the original story, Carmen's struggle for survival in a perilous and corrupt world, while also giving it a fresh and more contemporary perspective. Haiti's ties to France and the commonalities between the Creole language and French will create a brand-new world for Carmen, and the location not only honors the African-Caribbean origins of the Habanera, but also gives a nod to Creole as the third most commonly spoken language in Central Florida."

The opera is one hit after the next, featuring musicians from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of prolific maestro Kelly Kuo, also making his Opera Orlando debut. He and Ms. Widzer lead a diverse and stand-out cast, reflective of the population present in the politically tumultuous and culturally provocative Haiti under the reign of Papa Doc Duvalier. Mezzo-soprano Brianna Hunter, described as "radiant" by The New York Times and as "a mesmerizing Carmen" by Opera News, takes on the title role in her Orlando debut. Also making his Company debut, international tenor and recording artist Noah Stewart joins her as the tragic Don José. Metropolitan Opera and Grammy Award-nominated soprano Brittany Renee returns to Orlando to sing the role of Michaela, and "scene-stealing" baritone Norman Garrett makes his Company debut in the role of the dashing but dangerous Escamillo.

The seductive and treacherous world of Carmen and Haiti in the 1960s is brought to life onstage by a brilliant production team that includes New York-based choreographer Maxine Montilus, fight and intimacy choreographer Dan Granke, award-winning costume designer Kristie Chiyere Osi Shackelford, lighting designer Sarah Riffle, and the hair and makeup team of Anika Seitu and Ali Pohanka. "It has been a real milestone of growth for our Company in terms of producing a show of this scale, but also in being able to actively support and hire such a truly diverse team," shares executive director Gabriel Preisser. "Everyone has embraced this concept whole-heartedly, and I can't wait for audiences to see and hear what will surely be a Carmen for the 21st century."

Opera Orlando continues to put audience safety first with regard to COVID-19, monitoring the development of the virus and taking a conservative and considered approach to producing live theater throughout the season. A robust and comprehensive plan has been put in place with the goal of protecting and reducing the risk of infection for audience members, cast and production teams, staff, and volunteers. Additionally, the Opera will broadcast its MainStage series online to give its patrons the opportunity to watch the opera from the safety and security of their homes. This season, take advantage of seeing the show in person, then enjoy it all over again online.

Carmen is presented in partnership with the Greater Haitian-American Chamber of Commerce of Orlando. It will be sung in French with Creole dialogue and English supertitles, featuring members of the Opera Orlando Chorus and Youth Company. Estimated run time is three hours with one intermission.

Learn more at www.operaorlando.org.