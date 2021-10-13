Opera Orlando Presents LA TRAVIATA

Opera Orlando's 2021-22 season celebrates one of opera's greats: Giuseppe Verdi. Audiences can enjoy his beloved classic, La Traviata, opening Halloween weekend at the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center.

This updated production takes inspiration from the life and experiences of Molly Bloom, who at 26 years old ran the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker game, became an FBI target, and lost everything. Set in the underworld of New York in 2013, this production explores the parallels between Violetta/">Violetta, the title character in the opera, and Molly Bloom. They are both fierce women who own their life choices and navigate their questionable circumstances with a moral integrity that, in the opera, makes the tragic ending all the more heartbreaking.

Opera Orlando artistic director Grant Preisser develops and directs this new take on Verdi's classic in collaboration with conductor and pianist Stephanie Rhodes Russell, making her Company debut. La Traviata will also welcome back internationally-acclaimed Mexican-American soprano Cecilia Violetta/">Violetta López singing the role of Violetta/">Violetta. Opera Orlando fans will remember Ms. López's stunning guest appearance as part of the 2016 One Voice Orlando concert, a response to the Pulse nightclub tragedy, as well as her glorious Company debut as Mimi in the 2017 production of La Bohème.

"I am deeply honored that Opera Orlando's production of La Traviata will be influenced by Molly's Game. A modern telling of the story gives needed focus to the complicated landscape of women, femininity, and power," says Molly Bloom. "It is certainly urgent and timely storytelling. I have always been an admirer of opera in general, and La Traviata is as prolific as it gets. To see my story interpreted on stage is truly a dream."

"Working with Ms. Bloom directly in developing this contemporary approach to La Traviata has been exciting," says Mr. Preisser. "Equally exciting is the opportunity to welcome back Ms. López to our MainStage in what has become a signature role for her." Ms. López has now performed Violetta/">Violetta to great acclaim with Minnesota Opera, Opera Colorado, Opera Tampa, Opera Idaho, Ash Lawn Opera, Madison Opera, Pacific Symphony, and Virginia Opera, but this will be her first contemporary interpretation of the role. Audiences are in for quite a musical treat, as arts critic James Jorden raves, "[Ms. López] is a Violetta/">Violetta fully-formed and ... ready for the great stages of the world."

Cecilia Violetta/">Violetta López has had a prolific career as a singer, making her European début as Norina in Don Pasquale with Zomeropera in Belgium. In past seasons, Ms. López has made several role débuts, including her now critically acclaimed role of Adina in L'elisir d'amore with Opera Idaho, Virginia Opera, and Opera Las Vegas; Nedda in I pagliacci with Opera Colorado; Desdemona in Rossini's Otello with LoftOpera; Maria in West Side Story with Opera Idaho; Marguerite in Faust with Opera Omaha; and Rosalba/">Rosalba in Florencia en el Amazonas with Florida Grand Opera. She appeared as Micaëla in Carmen in her house debut with Michigan Opera Theatre and Blanche in Dialogues des Carmélites and Rosalinde in Die Fledermaus as a part of Eugene Opera's New Year's Eve Opera Trio.

Ms. López is an advocate not only for Diversity/">Diversity onstage, but also working behind the scenes to push the future of opera forward. This past January, Opera Idaho appointed Ms. López as the company's first Artistic Adviser, where she will advise and advocate for expanded repertoire, provide insights on Diversity/">Diversity in artistic practices and community initiatives, and collaborate with senior management in identifying and securing financial support for the company. Additionally, Ms. López is the recipient of an Idaho State Concurrent Resolution honoring her life as an Idahoan and her work in the world of opera. Ms. López got her musical start singing mariachi music that she learned from her mother, and as "The Daughter of Idaho," and Mexican-American native of Rupert, Idaho, Ms. López is also featured in two Idaho state museums.

Opposite Ms. López will be tenor Victor Ryan Robertson, making his Opera Orlando debut in the role of Violetta/">Violetta's love, Alfredo. A true cross-over artist, Mr. Robertson is equally at home on Broadway, having sung Ubaldo Piangi in The Phantom of the Opera, and on the operatic stage, where he made his Metropolitan Opera debut as Raoul in their 2017 production of The Merry Widow.

Also making his Opera Orlando debut, "vocal powerhouse" baritone Thomas Cannon will be playing the role of Alfredo's caring but misguided father, Giorgio Germont, and La Traviata will mark the Company debuts of the 2021-22 season studio artists: soprano Rachel Querreveld as Annina, mezzo-soprano Laura Zahn as Flora, tenor Logan Webber as Gastone, and baritone Geoffrey Peterson as Baron Dauphol.

Members of the Opera Orlando Chorus and dancers from Orlando Ballet round out this exceptional cast, with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra once again joining Opera Orlando. Sung in Italian with English supertitles, La Traviata will run approximately two and a half hours with one intermission and is truly the perfect ope