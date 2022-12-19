Opera Orlando Announces Student Rush And Veteran Tickets For Final Performances Of ALL IS CALM

This Friday and Saturday Opera Orlando completes its tour of All is Calm: the Christmas Truce of 1914 On the MainStage at Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. There is still time to purchase tickets, but seating is limited.

Student RUSH tickets for Opera Orlando's production of All is Calm are available for Saturday, December 24, ONLY. RUSH tickets are discounted to $15 and will be available two hours before showtime at the Dr. Phillips Center Box Office. Students and faculty members may receive two tickets per valid institutional ID from any and all schools and universities.

Additionally, in honor of our nation's Veterans, Opera Orlando is providing free tickets to Veterans for the December 24 matinee performance of All is Calm. Veterans can email info@OperaOrlando.org to claim two free tickets per Veteran ID for this Christmas Eve performance. "It certainly seems meant to be to extend this gift to our veterans and have them in the audience on Christmas Eve for a work that recounts the amazing and true events of the spontaneous truce of 1914," states Opera Orlando artistic director Grant Preisser. "The poignant line from All is Calm 'we will remember them' certainly rings true here." A talkback with the cast will also be held immediately following the Steinmetz Hall performances, allowing audience members and veterans to share their thoughts and feelings about the production.

Full production details at www.OperaOrlando.org/Calm.