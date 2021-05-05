Opera North Presents Virtual Presentations of ORFEO ED EURIDICE, FIDELIO and More

As lockdown continues to impact live performance, Opera North has announced a range of options, from powerful productions to intimate chamber concerts, to entertain viewers at home.

These chamber concerts feature soloists and small ensembles and are livestreamed on a Thursday on YouTube and ONDemand from Opera North's rehearsal studio at Whitehall Road in Leeds. The first two included repertoire from Schubert and Debussy, as well as a guest appearance by South Asian multi-instrumentalist Vijay Venkat playing the venu (a Hindustani classical flute).

Celebrating the announcement of the Kirklees Concert Season 2021-22, this specially recorded performance sees the Orchestra of Opera North joined by pianist Ian Buckle in Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 14, and violinist Jack Liebeck in Bach's Double Violin Concerto.