Opera National de Lorraine Announces 2020-21 Season

The Opéra national de Lorraine has announced its 2020-21 season.

Gorge le reveur

Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2020

Starring Peter Wedd, Helena Juntunen, Susanna Hurrell, Andrew Greenan, Piotr Lempa, Allen Boxer, Alexander Sprague, Wieland Satter, Piotr Lempa, Aurelie Jarjaye, Kaëlig Boché, and Amandine Ammirati. Marta Gardolińska conducts.

Le Ballet Royal de la Nuit

Dec. 17-22, 2020

Cambefort, Böesset, Lambert, Constantin, Cavalli, and Rossi. Sébastien Daucé conducts a cast that includes Violaine Le Chenadec, Caroline Weynants, Ilektra Platiopoulou, Caroline Dangin-Bardot, Perrine Devillers, Lucile Richardot, Deborah Cachet, David Tricou, Etienne Bazola, Renaud Bres, and Nicolas Brooymans.

Le Voyage dans la Lune

Jan. 20-28, 2021

Conducted by Chloé Dufresne and directed by Olivier Fredj. Jeanne Crousaud, Jennifer Michel, Cécile Galois, Marie Perbost, Jérôme Boutillier, Kälig Boché, Raphaël Brémard, Erik Freulon, and Pierre-Antoine Chaumien.

Les Voix de Nancy - Nox # 1

March 9-14, 2021

Léa Trommenschlager, Guillaume Andrieux, Lionel Peintre, and Pauline Sikirdji star.

Le Tour d'Écrou

April 7-13, 2021

Stuart Jackson, Gemma Summerfield, Jeunes chanteurs du Trinity Boys Choir, Shira Patchornik, Sarah Pring, and Giselle Allen star. Bas Wiegers conducts the production by Eva-Maria Höckmayr.

Rigoletto

June 22-July 1, 2021

Alexey Tatarintsev, Juan Jesús Rodríguez, Rocío Pérez, Őnay Köse, and Francesca Ascioti star with Alexander Joel conducting.

Nov. 22, 2020

Guillaume Fauchère conducts the chorus of Nancy in music by Schubert, Brahms, and Rheinberger.

Une Nuit Parisienne

Jan. 1-3, 2021

Jean-Marie Zeitouni conducts Fiona McGown and Timothée Varon perform.

Stabat Mater

March 21, 2021

Emöke Baráth and Carlo Vistoli perform. Emmanuelle Haïm conducts.

Les Saisons

April 16-18, 2021

Vuvu Mpofu, Trystan Llŷr Griffiths, and Manuel Walser perform with Jakob Lehmann conducting.

Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You