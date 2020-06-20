Opera National de Lorraine Announces 2020-21 Season
The Opéra national de Lorraine has announced its 2020-21 season.
Gorge le reveur
Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2020
Starring Peter Wedd, Helena Juntunen, Susanna Hurrell, Andrew Greenan, Piotr Lempa, Allen Boxer, Alexander Sprague, Wieland Satter, Piotr Lempa, Aurelie Jarjaye, Kaëlig Boché, and Amandine Ammirati. Marta Gardolińska conducts.
Le Ballet Royal de la Nuit
Dec. 17-22, 2020
Cambefort, Böesset, Lambert, Constantin, Cavalli, and Rossi. Sébastien Daucé conducts a cast that includes Violaine Le Chenadec, Caroline Weynants, Ilektra Platiopoulou, Caroline Dangin-Bardot, Perrine Devillers, Lucile Richardot, Deborah Cachet, David Tricou, Etienne Bazola, Renaud Bres, and Nicolas Brooymans.
Le Voyage dans la Lune
Jan. 20-28, 2021
Conducted by Chloé Dufresne and directed by Olivier Fredj. Jeanne Crousaud, Jennifer Michel, Cécile Galois, Marie Perbost, Jérôme Boutillier, Kälig Boché, Raphaël Brémard, Erik Freulon, and Pierre-Antoine Chaumien.
Les Voix de Nancy - Nox # 1
March 9-14, 2021
Léa Trommenschlager, Guillaume Andrieux, Lionel Peintre, and Pauline Sikirdji star.
Le Tour d'Écrou
April 7-13, 2021
Stuart Jackson, Gemma Summerfield, Jeunes chanteurs du Trinity Boys Choir, Shira Patchornik, Sarah Pring, and Giselle Allen star. Bas Wiegers conducts the production by Eva-Maria Höckmayr.
Rigoletto
June 22-July 1, 2021
Alexey Tatarintsev, Juan Jesús Rodríguez, Rocío Pérez, Őnay Köse, and Francesca Ascioti star with Alexander Joel conducting.
Nov. 22, 2020
Guillaume Fauchère conducts the chorus of Nancy in music by Schubert, Brahms, and Rheinberger.
Une Nuit Parisienne
Jan. 1-3, 2021
Jean-Marie Zeitouni conducts Fiona McGown and Timothée Varon perform.
Stabat Mater
March 21, 2021
Emöke Baráth and Carlo Vistoli perform. Emmanuelle Haïm conducts.
Les Saisons
April 16-18, 2021
Vuvu Mpofu, Trystan Llŷr Griffiths, and Manuel Walser perform with Jakob Lehmann conducting.