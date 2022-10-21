Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera Naples to Host Supply Drive With The Coalition For Hurricane Ian Based Relief And New Hope Ministries

Donations will be accepted between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with distribution beginning at 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Wang Opera Center.

Oct. 21, 2022  
Following the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ian at the Wang Opera Center and surrounding community, Opera Naples is partnering with the Coalition for Hurricane Ian Based Relief and New Hope Ministries to host a supply drive on Saturday, Oct. 22. Donations will be accepted between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with distribution beginning at 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Wang Opera Center at 2408 Linwood Avenue in Naples. Items being distributed include cleaning supplies, toiletries, baby items, household goods, food, clothing, yard cleaning tools, chemicals to treat mold, clean or new blankets and pillows, toys, backpacks and school supplies.

"While the Wang Opera Center sustained significant damage from the storm, we recognize that our entire community has been impacted and we want to do our part to help local families," said Laura Burns, executive director at Opera Naples.

To learn more about ways to support Opera Naples or changes to the 2022-23 Season, visit OperaNaples.org.

Dedicated to presenting high-quality opera productions and concerts featuring internationally renowned performers and directors, Opera Naples in Naples, Fla. is an artistic powerhouse. Since its inception, the company has presented such well-known grand operas as "La bohème," "Carmen," "Faust, "La Traviata," "Madama Butterfly," "Rigoletto," "Tosca" and more. An advocate of community service and education outreach, Opera Naples has introduced opera to more than 60,000 children since its inception through its various programs, including Lee and Collier County in-school programs and performances, the Resident Artists Program and Summer Youth Program. The company is also dedicated to nurturing the region's promising young talent through the Opera Naples Academy led by a faculty of revered opera luminaries who offer an immersive program of vocal instruction, lectures and masterclasses. The company has earned local, regional, and state government support. For more information, visit OperaNaples.org or contact info@OperaNaples.org.




