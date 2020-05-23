Shutdown Streaming
Opera Naples Will Present 'Florida Tosca and Friends' Starring Jennifer Rowley

OperaWire has reported that Opera Naples will present "Florida Tosca and Friends," starring Jennifer Rowley on May 30 at 1pm EST.

The gala, which is also set to include Rafael Davila, Raymond Diaz, and Jesse Martins, will be streamed online at operanaples.live.

The recital will be performed from the Wang Center in Naples, Florida.

Rowley has performed at the Metropolitan Opera, Fort Worth Opera, Gran Teatre del Liceu, Opera San Antonio. Davila has performed Sarasota Opera, Metropolitan Opera, Minnesota Opera, and more.

Read more on OperaWire.


